From Wall Street to India’s Poorest: Abraham M. George’s Memoir “Mountains to Cross” Inspires a Life of Purpose

A story of courage, compassion, and conviction that follows one man’s journey from success in the military and business to transforming lives through education and service.

New York, NY – Visionary leader, social reformer, and author Dr. Abraham M. George launches his powerful memoir, “Mountains to Cross: Finding Life’s Purpose in Service,” on January 13, 2026. The book chronicles Dr. George’s extraordinary transformation from a soldier and global entrepreneur to a humanitarian devoted to lifting India’s most marginalized communities through education, healthcare, and justice.

Through vivid storytelling, George recounts his journey from a young Indian Army officer stationed in the Himalayas to a successful entrepreneur in global finance, and ultimately to a philanthropist who returned to India to uplift the nation’s most impoverished communities. His life’s work, which includes founding schools, hospitals, and environmental initiatives, demonstrates that meaning and success are best measured in lives changed, not fortunes amassed.

“Mountains to Cross” offers readers lessons drawn from decades of perseverance and service. Dr. George explores the moral and personal challenges that led him to leave behind a lucrative Wall Street career to establish the Shanti Bhavan Residential School, a world-renowned institution that empowers children born into extreme poverty. Through this work, he proves that systemic inequality can be dismantled through education and opportunity.

“Excuses and explanations for inaction do not suffice,” says Dr. George. “Real change happens when we stop asking, ‘What more can I get?’ and start asking, ‘What more can I give?’”

This remarkable memoir appeals to philanthropists, educators, business professionals, and changemakers seeking deeper purpose in their own lives. It is an invitation to lead with empathy, purpose, and resolve to make a difference. [AG1]

ISBN (Hardcover): 9798886454093 | Price: $27.95

“Mountains to Cross: Finding Life’s Purpose In Service” is published by Greenleaf Book Group Press. The book is now available in hardcover for pre-order on Amazon. Advanced review copies may be requested through NetGalley.

Dr. Abraham George

Dr. Abraham George is the author of the memoir “Mountains to Cross: Finding Life’s Purpose in Service,” a powerful reflection on his extraordinary journey from soldier and entrepreneur to social reformer. He began his career in the Indian Army as an artillery officer stationed at the Se La mountain pass on the India–China border, then the highest battleground in the Himalayas. Following his military service, he moved to the United States, where he earned two master’s degrees and a PhD in business administration from New York University. For nearly twenty-five years, he built a successful entrepreneurial career before returning to India in 1995 to confront systemic discrimination and economic oppression.

Over the decades, Dr. George has championed social justice and expanded opportunities for the underprivileged through groundbreaking educational and healthcare initiatives. His projects include founding a school that provides world-class education to socially and economically disadvantaged children, creating a postgraduate institution to foster an independent press, and establishing a rural hospital serving fifteen villages. His pioneering work in environmental health also played a pivotal role in eliminating leaded gasoline across India in April 2000—a milestone achievement in public health.

Dr. George has served on the boards of esteemed organizations such as Human Rights Watch and the International Center for Journalists, and he has been honored with awards including the Hind Rattan. In addition to his memoir, he is the author of three books on international corporate finance and two on social reform, further cementing his lifelong dedication to service, justice, and education.

Find out more on Dr. George’s website: www.drabrahamgeorge.com