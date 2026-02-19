By Gaurav Jhaveri

HOUSTON:. Under a vibrant canopy of saffron, white, and green decorations, the India Culture Center celebrated India’s 77th Republic Day at the GSH Event Center on Sunday, February 1, showcasing Indian culture, music, dance, and patriotic spirit.

Indian Consul Prashant Sona, flanked by ICC President Gaurav Jhaveri, Chief Trustee H\asu Patel & Event Chair Pavana Gadde, at the ceremonial lighting of the lamp.



The event had been postponed from the prior Sunday due to frosty weather and chilly temperatures. The celebration also commemorated the 150th anniversary of the patriotic song Vande Mataram. Hundreds of community members and high-ranking officials attended to celebrate the shared democratic values of India and the United States.

The event opened with a transition of leadership as outgoing ICC President Parul Fernandes introduced the incoming ICC President, Gaurav Jhaveri. In a stirring inaugural address, Jhaveri outlined a forward-thinking vision. “ICC is a community organization at its heart,” Jhaveri remarked. “My vision is built on the ‘3 Cs’—Communicate, Collaborate, and Connect. We want to infuse new blood and fresh ideas into the organization to ensure we stay relevant.”

Jagat Kamdar receives a Lifetime Achievement Award

Following tradition, Chief Trustee Hasu Patel delivered his opening address, followed by Event Chair Pavana Gadde and Cultural Chair Naeem Vehvaria. The event’s sense of tradition deepened with the arrival of Consul Prashant Sona representing Consulate General of India. Alongside Jhaveri, Patel, and Gadde, the



ICC Ignites Patriotic Spirit at 77th Republic Day Celebration Consul participated in the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the dispelling of darkness with knowledge. This was followed by the back-to-back singing of the American and Indian national anthems. Consul Sona addressed the assembly, highlighting India’s rising global trajectory, and was presented with a commemorative gift by Jhaveri.

Civic recognition took center stage as Emcee Uma Mantrawadi welcomed a distinguished roster of local leaders. Sugar Land Mayor Carol McCutcheon personally delivered a proclamation on stage. Other dignitaries joining the ICC leadership on stage included Fort Bend County Judge K. P. George, Judge Juli Mathew, Stafford Mayor Ken Mathew, Fulshear Councilman Abhijeet Utturkar, Sugar Land Councilman Sanjay Singhal, and Pearland Councilman Rushi Patel. To honor their service, ICC Secretary Pavana Gadde and Treasurer Bharat Patel presented each with a token of appreciation. While they provided official proclamations, Fort Bend County Commissioner Dexter McCoy and a representative for Harris County Commissioner Leslie Briones also attended to show their

support.

Grand Sponsor Swatantra Jain, alongside Platinum Sponsor Jugal Malani, receive plaques from Indian Consul Prashant

Sona.



ICC’s gratitude was also extended to its key benefactors. Grand Sponsors Swatantra and Bimla Jain, alongside Platinum Sponsors Raj and Jugal Malani, were invited to the stage where the Consul presented them with plaques of appreciation for their continued generosity.

A poignant moment followed with the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Jagat Kamdar. After a heartfelt speech by Kamdar, the evening shifted to a cultural tribute celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram.

The festivities concluded with vibrant dance performances and the introduction of new life members. Jhaveri recognized event chairs Pavana Gadde and Bharat Patel along with committee chairs Dr. Phaneendra Kondapi, Nimish Sheth, Naeem Vehvaria, emcees Uma Mantrawadi and Sunaina Panchal before the Secretary Gadde delivered the Vote of Thanks.

The evening closed on a note of sincere gratitude, serving as a modest reminder of the community’s shared journey and the quiet strength found in staying connected to one’s heritage while serving the place they now call home