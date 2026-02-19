Leading South Asian newsweekly based in Houston, Texas. Leading South Asian newsweekly based in Houston, Texas.
Business

Indo-American Chamber of Greater Houston 2026 Inaugural Reception at City Hall

February 18, 2026
HOUSTON: The Indo-American Chamber of Greater Houston (IACCGH) hosted its 2026 Inaugural Reception at City Hall. With special thanks to immediate Past President Malisha Patel, the chamber extended a warm welcom to 2026 President Rajiv Bhavsar and newest Board Member, Sonal Malhotra.

Special guests at the reception included Mayor John Whitmire, City of Houston, and Hon. D.C. Manjunath, Consul General of India in Houston. Executive Director Jagdip Ahluwalia celebrated the Chamber’s accomplishments in 2025 and connected with business, government, and community leaders

