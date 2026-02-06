18th Indian Film Festival of Houston: “Collaborate, Create and Deliver”

HOUSTON: The Indian Film Festival of Houston (IFFH) will take place on February 27–28, 2026, at the Asia Society Texas Center. Now in its 18th year, the Festival continues its legacy of championing powerful global storytelling with an exciting new vision and tagline: “Collaborate, Create and Deliver.”

The Festival will feature a curated selection of films, filmmaker Q&A sessions, in-depth panel discussions, and live performances by local artists, welcoming filmmakers and industry professionals from around the world. The Festival is open to the general public.

Beginning in 2026, IFFH is proud to introduce a new annual tradition—celebrating the cinema, cuisine, and music of a guest country alongside India. Inaugurating this global initiative, IFFH will celebrate France, the birthplace of cinema, with special programming highlighting French film and culinary excellence.

Over the past 17 years, IFFH has screened more than 100 films in over 12 Indian languages, carefully selected from more than 800 submissions. Many of these films have gone on to earn international recognition, including honors at the Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Awards. The Festival has also curated acclaimed retrospectives, including a tribute commemorating the birth centenary of Academy Award–winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

IFFH is honored to continue its long-standing partnership of over 13 years with the Asia Society Texas Center and is delighted to collaborate with Producers Without Borders (PWB) for a special featured conversation. The PWB Talk, led by founder Kayvan Mashayekh and industry leader Glenn Gainor, will explore a timely and thought-provoking topic: “What’s Next in the Evolution of Films.” Discussion themes will include the impact of artificial intelligence on filmmaking, the changing relevance of mega cinemas, and the future of storytelling beyond traditional formats—spanning films, shorts, documentaries, web series, streaming platforms, and vertical content.

The PWB Talk will be followed by a Special Luncheon celebrating the Festival’s guest country, France, featuring acclaimed Houston-based French Chef David Denis, highlighting the intersection of cinema and cuisine.

As part of the 2026 celebrations, IFFH will recognize two outstanding individuals for their contributions to film and community:

Glenn Gainor will be honored with the IFFH Leadership Award for his visionary career spanning leadership roles at Amazon Original Movies, the launch of Hollywood Ventures Group, and his advisory work with Producers Without Borders.

José Griñán, a beloved Houston figure, will receive the IFFH Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his extraordinary broadcast career and his lasting impact on IFFH as a dedicated Board Member whose leadership, generosity, and belief in the Festival helped shape its growth and mission.

The Indian Film Festival of Houston, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, supported by the Consulate General of India, Houston. Through film, dialogue, and cultural exchange, IFFH remains committed to building bridges across communities and celebrating global storytelling.

IFFH warmly welcomes audiences, filmmakers, and partners to join in this landmark celebration of cinema, collaboration, and culture.