Leading South Asian newsweekly based in Houston, Texas. Leading South Asian newsweekly based in Houston, Texas.
Leading South Asian newsweekly based in Houston, Texas. Leading South Asian newsweekly based in Houston, Texas.
Home Community Consulate Hosts 77th Republic Day Reception
CommunityNational EventsPoliticsUS South Asian

Consulate Hosts 77th Republic Day Reception

February 6, 20261 Mins read3
Share
Share

HOUSTON: Consulate General of India, Houston hosted the 77th Republic Day of India Reception, commemorating 150 glorious years of “Vande Mataram”. The event was attended by elected officials, representatives of the elected officials, members from consular corps, Friends of India
and a large number of diaspora members.

The dignitaries included Regional Director, OFM Houston Katherine Ho, Fortbend County Judge K P George, Chief of Staff Gigi Lee representing Houston Mayor, Mayor of Sugar Land Carol McCutcheon, Mayor of Pearland Kevin Cole, and Regional Directors representing Senators John Cornyn & Senator Ted Cruz. City of Houston and cities in Greater Houston region, Sugar Land and Pearland, issued proclamations
Honoring the Republic Day of India.

Consul General D.C Manjunath addressed the gathering and highlighted the enduring spirit of India’s unity, heritage, and national pride. The reception featured vibrant cultural presentations of rendition of National Song Vande Mataram in both Indian classical music and dance forms highlighting India’s rich heritage and the spirit of the occasion, adding a memorable artistic tribute to the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

The event also featured a curated exhibition on “Vande Mataram” depicting historical journey of the legendary national song.

Share
Written by
Indo American News

Indo American News brings you the latest in South-Asian Community News from Houston, Texas

Previous post BAPS Sets Guinness World Record for the Largest Simultaneous Hindu Text Recital
Related Articles
CommunityReligion

BAPS Sets Guinness World Record for the Largest Simultaneous Hindu Text Recital

By3 Mins read
CommunityUS South Asian

Indian Missions Across the U.S. Mark India’s 77th Republic Day

By3 Mins read
CommunityUS South Asian

Vavilalas Join MLK Parade to Celebrate Unity of Cultures

By2 Mins read
CommunityEducation

DAV Montessori & Elementary School: A Legacy of Purpose, Learning, and Love

By1 Mins read
© Copyrights 2025 Indo American News. All rights reserved | Developed By: SAP Leader