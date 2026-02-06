Consulate Hosts 77th Republic Day Reception

HOUSTON: Consulate General of India, Houston hosted the 77th Republic Day of India Reception, commemorating 150 glorious years of “Vande Mataram”. The event was attended by elected officials, representatives of the elected officials, members from consular corps, Friends of India

and a large number of diaspora members.

The dignitaries included Regional Director, OFM Houston Katherine Ho, Fortbend County Judge K P George, Chief of Staff Gigi Lee representing Houston Mayor, Mayor of Sugar Land Carol McCutcheon, Mayor of Pearland Kevin Cole, and Regional Directors representing Senators John Cornyn & Senator Ted Cruz. City of Houston and cities in Greater Houston region, Sugar Land and Pearland, issued proclamations

Honoring the Republic Day of India.

Consul General D.C Manjunath addressed the gathering and highlighted the enduring spirit of India’s unity, heritage, and national pride. The reception featured vibrant cultural presentations of rendition of National Song Vande Mataram in both Indian classical music and dance forms highlighting India’s rich heritage and the spirit of the occasion, adding a memorable artistic tribute to the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

The event also featured a curated exhibition on “Vande Mataram” depicting historical journey of the legendary national song.