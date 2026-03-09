Mixed Results in Local Races

SUGAR LAND: Here are some results from the local primaries involving South Asian candidates.

Incumbent KP George lost in the Republican primary for Fort Bend County Judge to Daniel Wong. George had previously won twice as a Democrat. Accusing the Democratic party of bias regarding the court cases he is battling, George switched parties to no avail. Wong won outright with 54.1% of the vote and will face Democrat Dexter McCoy in the Nov. 3 general election.

Asha Reddi won the Republican primary for 240th District Judge with 55% of the vote. Ken Mathews is in runoff for County Commissioner against Adam Schoof. Ramesh Cherivirala received 18.4% of the vote.

Surendran Pattel is the Democratic party’s candidate for Judge of the 240th Judicial District, having run unopposed. Sonia Rash won the Democratic primary for Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3 with 67.8% of the vote. Judge Juli Mathew, incumbent judge for Fort Bend County Court No. 3, lost the Democratic primary against Paula Miller by 7,000 votes. For County Treasurer, Sara Khan is in a runoff against Jeffrey L. Boney.

In Austin, Pooja Sethi won the Democratic primary for Texas House, District 47.