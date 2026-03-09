EGMH Hosts Third Annual ‘Pedal for Peace’ Ride

HOUSTON: The Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston hosted its third annual Pedal for Peace community ride, welcoming 140 cyclists for a morning of unity, wellness, and community connection. Held in beautiful weather, the event brought together riders of all ages to embody the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi and promote the values of peace, nonviolence, and mutual respect.

Participants shared how meaningful it was to begin the ride at the museum, a space dedicated to preserving and sharing the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. The event concluded with a celebratory

raffle and fellowship among riders.

The success of the ride was made possible through the leadership and dedication of its organizing team and volunteers. Dr. Ali, who founded the event three years ago, continues to guide its vision of expanding participation and spreading the message of living with love and respect toward one another.

GV Krishnan led the overall coordination of the program. Manish Gupta organized a team of 50 volunteers who supported riders across three rest stops, while Kamal Shah supervised the course, managed road signage, and ensured all riders completed the route safely, personally bringing in the final participant.

The event was generously supported by sponsors aligned with the museum’s mission, includin HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Trek Bicycle Store Clear Lake, both of whom have supported Pedal for Peace for all three years. Special thanks to Udipi Café for providing refreshments, with restaurant owner, Satish Rao personally serving riders at the finish.

The next Pedal for Peace ride will take place on the first Sunday in March 2027. For more information about upcoming programs and educational initiatives, visit egmh.org.