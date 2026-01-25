Silver Heart Care: A Celebration of Expanding Senior Care in Ft. Bend

SUGAR LAND: Silver Heart Care, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the well-being of seniors across the Greater Houston area, celebrated its five-year anniversary at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, January 8. The milestone event honored the organization’s sustained growth, community partnerships, and service to senior citizens.

Raghav Singh, founder of Silver Heart Care, with the non-profit’s Board of Directors

Founded in 2020 with a mission to improve life for senior citizens through reliable transportation, individualized support, and community engagement, Silver Heart Care has grown from a grassroots effort into a respected local nonprofit. The organization’s work focuses on reducing isolation, increasing access to essential services, and fostering cross-generational connection through dedicated volunteers and innovative programs.

The anniversary celebration brought together City Council officials and other local leaders, nonprofit partners, volunteers, and supporters. Keynote addresses were delivered by Fort Bend County Commissioner Andy Meyers, Sugar Land Mayor Carol McCutcheon, and Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels Board Chair Manish Seth — each highlighting the significance of Silver Heart Care’s contributions to the region’s senior community.

Mayor McCutcheon presented Silver Heart Care with a formal city proclamation, officially recognizing the organization’s achievements and impact over the past five years. The proclamation underscored the nonprofit’s role in creating compassionate support systems for older adults and strengthening community bonds.

Commissioner Meyers applauded Silver Heart Care’s passion and service, noting the critical importance of community-based efforts that help seniors live with dignity and security. Manish Seth offered insight into the value of collaboration among local nonprofits, emphasizing shared commitments to addressing food security, mobility, and social needs for aging residents.

“We are deeply grateful to our partners, volunteers, and the seniors we serve,” said Raghav Singh, who founded Silver Heart Care in high school and is now just a junior in college. He pointed out that of the million people in Ft Bend County, 140,000 were over 65-years old and there was a seniors poverty rate of 10 per cent.

Singh presented video testimonials from seniors the program has helped. “This anniversary is a celebration of community,´he added, “and a reminder of the work still ahead to ensure all seniors are cherished, supported, and empowered to enjoy their freedom.”

For more information about Silver Heart Care’s mission, services, volunteer opportunities, or how to support its work, visit silverheartcare.org.