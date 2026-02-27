Sewa, AISD Partner in Planting Trees for the Future

By Vivaan Kotnis

HOUSTON: Sewa International, a nonprofit organization, continued its tree-planting initiative aimed at reducing higher temperatures in neighborhoods in the Alief district plagued by urban heat islands. The project, which began in early 2025, seeks to plant around 1,000 trees in areas in the Alief district because the heatlevels have been much higher than in other arts of greater Houston, and serve as a danger to residents particularly for children, seniors, and low-income residents who may lack adequate cooling resources. Planting trees not only helps build a canopy coverage thereby enhancing the neighborhood aesthetics, but also helps in reducing the mowing costs that the city has to bear.

Sewa Lead Volunteers demonstrating the plantation technique.

Sewa, as a part of its 9/11 Sewa Day of Service initiative, chose Saturday, February 21st, 2026, to plant three-gallon native 202 trees on esplanades on Dairy Ashford Road. Sewa’s partners Alief Super Neighborhood Council (ASNC) members were also present at the occasion to support the cause. The trees were donated by the Trees for Houston organization for this cause.

Sewa and Alief Super Neighborhood Council volunteers at the check in table.

Sewa volunteers, with local students, planted the trees along with city officials and environmental specialists, who ensured the trees were properly planted and maintained. Native trees were chosen due to their adaptability to the local climate, drought tolerance and long-term sustainability. This event engaged more than 100 dedicated volunteers who in just 2 hours, managed to plant the aforementioned 202 trees. This effort included prepping the soil, planting the trees and shoveling the mulch, and then cleaning up the area. The effort was also supported by the Houston Police department who had stationed an officer on site to ensure the safety of the volunteer. Along with the environment impart, this initiative not only fostered a sense of community, but also brought about the civic sense in the next generation to come.

Sewa, through its initiatives like this, aims to strengthen neighborhood partnership which helps in cultivating long lasting connections within the community. They also encourage kids to have a sense of belonging which is a stepping stone to make a positive impact in the society.

To know more about the organization to participate and volunteer in the various activities to support the community, please visit their website at www.sewausa.org/houston.

