Zafar Taqvi, Rooted in Faith, Learning & Community, Passes at 84

HOUSTON: Syed Zafar Hasnain Taqvi was born in Lucknow, India, in 1941 and completed his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Allahabad University in India. He then moved to Houston in 1967 where he received his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Houston.

An unassuming and humble man, Zafar Taqvi, as most of his friends knew him, lived a life rooted in faith, learning and community service. He passed away after a brief illness at the age of 84 on Friday, February 6, 2026, in Houston.

Taqvi carried with him a lifelong belief in excellence, often reminding others, “If anyone can do it, you can do it better.” For more than 50 years, he was an active and well-respected member of engineering organizations such as IEEE and AIAA, building professional relationships and contributing to the field alongside colleagues from around the world.

For nearly 60 years in Houston, he became a pillar of the community. Alongside his wife, he taught generations of children in Sunday school to read Arabic and Urdu and established some of Houston’s first South Asian radio talk shows, like “Sangeet Bahaar” and “Jhankaar,” and programs like the first Bazme-Adab mushairas in the city, which began in his home.

For more than two decades, he mentored students through the Future City Engineering Competition, nurturing curiosity and ambition — all reflecting his deep love for culture, education and community.

A gifted speaker and avid Urdu poet who authored several books, Taqvi brought knowledge, wit and presence into every room. Above all, he took sincere interest in people—remembering their stories, encouraging their growth and engaging in thoughtful conversation as a true lifelong student.

He is survived by his wife, Nasim, as well as his three children, Sabia, Nazer and Sarah. He leaves behind a legacy of faith, education, professional excellence and connection, and countless lives touched by his guidance and generosity.