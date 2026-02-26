Houston Regional Future City Meet Sets Participation Record

HOUSTON: The Houston Regional Future City Competition returned on Saturday, January 17, marking a milestone year with the largest number of participating schools in the region’s history and the first-ever use of electronic judging.

Middle school student teams from across the greater Houston area gathered to present their visions for cities of the future, showcasing innovative solutions to real-world engineering, sustainability and infrastructure challenges. The competition challenges students to imagine, research and design a future city using science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) principles.

The 2026 Houston Regional Future City Competition Winners are 1st Place (Regional Winner): Team Fen Faru of Leap4Forward; 2nd Place: Team Aurorica, Al-Hadi; 3rd Place: Team Silvanus Spire, Kitty Hawk; 4th Place: Team Madaterra, Meillo Middle; 5th Place: Team Floraterra, Fort Settlement School.

The first-place team, Team Fen Faru of Leap4Forward, will represent the Houston region at the Future City National Finals in Washington, DC, where they will compete against top student teams from across the country.

The Houston Regional Future City Competition continues to grow each year, inspiring students to think critically about the cities they will one day lead, design, and inhabit.

For more information about the Houston Regional Future City Competition or to request photos, interviews, or student project details, contact Moiz Husain, Coordinator at houstonfccoordinator@ gmail.com or Sarah Taqvi, PR sarahzt@ gmail.com.

Photos: Sabia Abidi