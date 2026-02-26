DAV School Celebrates 25 Years of Educational Excellence

HOUSTON: On Saturday, February 14, DAV Montessori & Elementary School (DAVMES) marked its Silver Jubilee with a grand celebration at the GSH Event Center, bringing together parents, alumni, staff, and community leaders. To mark the occasion, every family was pleasantly surprised with a silver gift in a red clasped box.

The evening opened with prayers and a soulful English rendition of the Gayatri Mantra. One of the founders, Dev Mahajan, reflected on the school’s humble beginnings, with just four students under the guidance of Arya Samaj Greater Houston. He shared the initial plans for expanding into a middle school, an idea first envisioned by fellow founder Shekhar Agrawal. Today, the Arya Samaj complex has 27,000 sf of facilities in addition to the school playground, basketball court and a playing field, all nestled next to the man-made lake off Schiller Drive in west Houston.

School Director Arti Khanna described the school’s mission of nurturing academic excellence and strong character rooted in Indian values. By blending Indian and American educational traditions, DAVMES has promoted honesty, empathy, responsibility, and service. Students have earned recognition in academics, arts, and STEM, including achievements in PSIA (Private Schools Interscholastic Association) competitions, the Houston Rodeo Art Contest, and community service with Houston Food Bank and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Vikas Jhingran, an alumni parent and a World Champion of Public Speaking, appreciated the vital role of DAV teachers, sharing that both his children reflect the values of DAVMES. A major highlight was the keynote address by acclaimed author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, who praised DAVMES for shaping responsible global citizens through heritage, storytelling and learning.

From the very beginning, the school has flourished through a close partnership between parents and management. With the dedication of highly qualified teachers, guidance from respected Acharya ji, and support from volunteer parents, the school has grown into not just a top-quality institution but also a warm, caring family environment.

The school also unveiled its Strategic Growth Plan, including Cognia accreditation and the launch of a middle school by 2027–28, featuring state-of-the-art STEM labs and project-based learning. This vision was further strengthened by four families, each contributing $100,000 or more: the founders, along with young parents Bharat and Sheeba Pallod, and Pankaj and Avnie Malani.

The evening concluded with vibrant student performances and expressions of gratitude. Wellwishers are invited to support and offer their Ahutis in this “Jnaana Yajna” by visiting www.davhouston. org.