Rakhi Israni for Congress in California

HOUSTON: A familiar name to many in Houston’s Indian-American community is suddenly drawing national attention: Rakhi Israni, raised in Houston, is running as a Democrat for the United States House of Representatives in California’s 14th Congressional District. She launched her campaign on January 20th entering the race with a message centered on rising costs, restore fiscal sanity, and rule of law.

Israni’s candidacy has the feel of a big hometown moment — a “one of us” story that stretches from the Bayou City to one of the country’s most competitive and expensive political media markets. Supporters point to an early surge of momentum, after launching her campaign and securing early endorsements that signal she’s a serious contender in a crowded race.

For Houstonians, the résumé reads like a tour of local institutions and long-term ambition. Starting her career at the Police Academy, she earned her J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center and an MBA from Rice University, anchoring her professional story in the city where she grew up. She later earned an LL.M. (Master of Laws) with high honors from Columbia Law School in 2023.

Professionally, Israni is an attorney, entrepreneur, and educator. She founded and leads Excel Test Prep, Inc., a national educational company based in Fremont, California similar to the famous TestMasters located in Houston. Mother to four teenagers, her background also includes work representing underserved families in family court, helping elderly clients with estate planning, and community leadership ranging from PTA service to nonprofit board roles.

Her supporters also frame the campaign as a milestone moment for representation: if elected, Israni would become the first Indian-American woman to serve in Congress from California and only the second Indian-American woman ever elected to the U.S. House.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen, one of her early endorsers, praised her approach to public service, saying, “Her leadership is defined by character, not cameras.” Israni urged community involvement in direct terms: “The Indian community must get out and support Indian candidates for congressional seats with a donation of time and money. Federal representation is imperative if our community is to advance.”

Houston supporters had an opportunity to meet Israni on March 7. The local sponsors of the event are Haku Israni, Vijay Pallod, Rishi Bhutada, Ashish Agrawal, Darshan Wadhwa, and Hindu American PAC.