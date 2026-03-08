Abraham’s Oriental Rugs Celebrates 50+ Years Serving Houston: A Houston Legacy in Handwoven Art

HOUSTON: For more than five decades, Abraham’s Oriental Rugs has been a trusted destination in Houston, Texas, for collectors, designers, and homeowners seeking authentic handmade rugs. Founded in 1974 by Sam Abraham and Omana Abraham, the family-owned business has grown

into one of the region’s most respected sources for antique and handwoven oriental rugs.

What began as a passion for the artistry and cultural heritage of handmade rugs soon evolved into a lifelong pursuit. After transitioning from a career in law, Sam Abraham traveled extensively across traditional rug-weaving regions including Iran, Turkey, India, Pakistan, Tibet, and Nepal. These journeys allowed him to carefully curate exceptional pieces while building relationships with artisans and collectors around the world.

Today, Abraham’s Oriental Rugs proudly operates two showrooms in Houston, welcoming visitors who wish to explore rugs that range from decorative pieces to rare antiques dating back centuries. In addition to its flagship location on Westheimer Road, the company also operates a second showroom in the West University area at Abraham’s Oriental Rugs.

The company is widely recognized not only for its extensive collection but also for its specialized services. Abraham’s Oriental Rugs provides professional cleaning, restoration, and appraisal, helping preserve valuable rugs and tapestries for generations to come. Skilled artisans carefully restore worn or damaged pieces using traditional hand-reweaving techniques, ensuring that each rug maintains its original character and craftsmanship.

“A handmade rug carries history in every knot,” says Sam Abraham. “Our goal has always been to preserve that history while helping people find a rug they truly love in their home.”

From museum-quality antiques to decorative and contemporary handmade designs, the showrooms feature rugs from around the world, each reflecting the culture, artistry, and tradition of the region where it was created.

As Abraham’s Oriental Rugs celebrates more than 50 years serving Houston, the business continues its mission of sharing the beauty and heritage of handmade rugs with the community. For man longtime clients, visiting the showroom has become a tradition—an opportunity to experience centuries of craftsmanship woven into every piece.

