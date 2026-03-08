“Save Dharma, Temples” Yatra Brings Powerful Message

HOUSTON: The Houston stop of Madhavi Latha Kompella’s nationwide “Save Your Dharma, Save Your Temples” Yatra drew an enthusiastic audience of families, youth, and community leaders on Maha Shivratri Day, Sunday, February 15 at the GSH Event Center.

The program was emceed with poise and clarity by Megha Raja,. The event began with an electrifying Chenda Melam performance by Houston Kalakshetra, filling the hall with traditional Kerala rhythms. This was followed by the auspicious Deepa Prajwalan (lamp lighting) ceremony by philanthropist Jugal Malani, Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas awardee Dr. Kalpalatha Guntupalli and Madhavi Latha. A group of ritwiks from SVBF and KKSF – two Houston area organizations dedicated to propagating the teachings of Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya – chanted Vedic mantras to invoke blessings.

Kompella is a healthcare leader, a Bharatanatyam dancer, an educator, and a BJP politician from Hyderabad. She is a social worker, entrepreneur, wife, mother and leader known for her advocacy on cultural preservation and disability rights through her energetic grassroots outreach. She delivered a passionate appeal to protect Sanatana Dharma and safeguard Hindu temples both in India and abroad, noting that they are not merely places of worship but cultural and spiritual anchors that sustain community identity across generations.

She urged the Indian diaspora to take an active role in preserving their heritage. “Cultural continuity doesn’t happen automatically,” she said. “It requires participation, unity, and responsibility.” Her message resonated strongly with the nearly 600 attendees across the generations, who see challenges in maintaining tradition in a rapidly changing global environment.

A central theme was the need for collective action to support temple ecosystems through volunteering, advocacy, and community engagement. She stressed the importance of involving younger generations, noting that pride in one’s heritage must be nurtured early and consistently. Kompella called upon the community to rise with courage, uphold dharma, and strengthen collective leadership with a renewed commitment to collaboration, service, and spiritual growth.

Many attendees said the event rekindled a sense of cultural grounding and reminded them of their role as custodians of Dharma. For families raising children in the U.S., the call to reconnect with tradition felt particularly timely.

In an extraordinary show of solidarity, 81 Hindu religious/cultural organizations – out of 150 across the Greater Houston area – stood together on one platform embodying unity in action. The event concluded with a soulful Shiv bhajan, leaving hearts uplifted and the Houston Hindu community united with purpose and spiritual strength.

Kompella’s yatra was sponsored by Global Hindu Heritage Foundation and began on January 16 in New York, winding through 10 cities before the Houston event and concludes in the Bay Area on March 1. She spread a message to inspire Indian American communities to reaffirm their cultural identity and strengthen their connection to the values of Sanatana Dharma.

Photos: Thiri Arumugum, Golden Ray Photography