BAPS Sets Guinness World Record for the Largest Simultaneous Hindu Text Recital

VADODARA: The grand celebration of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj’s birthday, the spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, took place on February 2, 2026, drawing more than 200,000 devotees from around the world. The event became the setting for a remarkable global achievement as BAPS set a Guinness World Record for the largest simultaneous Hindu text recital by children.

The record was set when 12,723 children gathered to recite the Satsang Diksha, a sacred Sanskrit scripture composed by Mahant Swami Maharaj. The recitation was officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the highest number of children simultaneously reciting Sanskrit verses. A Certificate of Recognition was formally presented to Mahant Swami Maharaj during the celebration. See the video of the event at baps.sl/worldrecord

Inspired by Mahant Swami Maharaj’s guidance and encouragement, a total of 15,666 children between the ages of 3 and 13 completed the full memorization and recitation of the Satsang Diksha within one year. Out of these, 12,723 children participated in the live recitation at Vadodara, fulfilling the criteria set by Guinness World Records.

The Satsang Diksha consists of 315 Sanskrit shlokas and offers practical guidance for spiritual growth, moral conduct, social harmony, and disciplined living. Children participating in the record included hundreds from the United States and Canada, reflecting the global reach of BAPS and the growing interest among Indian American families in traditional learning.

Guinness World Records officials traveled from England to personally verify and confirm the achievement. Following a thorough review process, the officials formally declared the recital as a world record, honoring the children’s dedication and the collective effort behind the initiative.

Although the event took place in India, its impact resonated strongly with Indian American communities. Parents described the experience as a meaningful alternative to screen-heavy routines common in modern education. In contrast to classrooms where students often shift between devices and notifications, the Sanskrit recitation required focus, memorization, discipline, and sustained effort over several months.

Param Patel, a participant from Edison, New Jersey, shared that the preparation took months of consistent practice. “At first I thought it was too hard,” he said. “But once I finished, I felt more confident. It showed me I can stick with something.”

Six-year-old Anadi Tailor from Atlanta said memorizing the verses helped her apply values in everyday life. “I remember the words when I am at school,” she said. “They help me make good choices.”

Another participant, Vani Patel from Los Angeles, described the emotional impact of reciting with thousands of children. “It felt powerful to say the words together,” she said.

Sanskrit, one of the world’s oldest recorded languages, is known for its precise grammar and deep philosophical tradition. Scholars continue to study it for its linguistic structure, while families value its role in character-building and classical education. Organizers carefully selected participants based on their accuracy, commitment, and sincerity, ensuring the recital’s quality and authenticity.

Educators and psychologists have long emphasized the benefits of structured, goal-oriented learning activities for children. According to organizers, the mass recitation was designed not only to set a record but also to promote focus, memory, perseverance, and collaboration—skills essential for childhood development.

Beyond the record-setting event, the celebration featured spectacular cultural presentations with hundreds of performers, immersive video segments, and inspiring addresses, creating a powerful and memorable program for attendees. During the event, Mahant Swami Maharaj inaugurated a Mobile School initiative for tribal regions under the theme “Har Ghar Shiksha Ki Jyot Jale,” highlighting BAPS’ ongoing commitment to education and social upliftment.

At the conclusion of the celebration, Mahant Swami Maharaj addressed the gathering with heartfelt words. Reflecting on the legacy of the BAPS gurus, he said, “The honor received from Guinness World Records today is the result of the children’s sincere and tireless efforts, and it is dedicated to all the gurus. The sadhus, volunteers, and parents have worked with great dedication—this recognition belongs to them.”

The event was attended by Honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, and Honorable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mohan Yadav, as special guests. A letter of greetings from the Honorable Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amitbhai Shah, was also read out on the occasion.

The record-setting recital highlighted unity, discipline, and values-based learning among children. It also reflected the strength of BAPS children’s activities, guided by Mahant Swami Maharaj, in helping pass on Hindu values to the next generation.

More details at https://www.baps.org/Photos/2026/Guinness-World-Record-35880.aspx