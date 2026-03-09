Chinmaya Mission Houston Celebrates Sacred Mahashivaratri

By Ujwala Bhat, Photo by Bharat Rao

HOUSTON: Chinmaya Mission Houston celebrated the sacred festival of Mahashivaratri on February 15th with deep devotion and spiritual spirit, followed by the Maha Mrityunjaya Homa on February 21st. The twin observances drew devotees from across the Greater Houston area, providing an opportunity for prayers, reflection, and collective worship of Lord Shiva.

Mahashivaratri is the night when Lord Shiva performed the Tandava Nritya, the cosmic dance of creation, preservation, and destruction. It is also believed to mark the divine marriage of Shiva and Parvati. Another legend recounts that during the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), a deadly poison emerged that threatened to destroy the universe. Lord Shiva consumed the poison to protect creation, holding it in his throat, which turned blue, earning him the name Neelkanth. Mahashivaratri celebrates this selfless act, reminding devotees of the values of courage, sacrifice, and devotion.

On Shivaratri, the celebration began with the Kshirabhisheka offered to the Utsava Murti at Saumyakasi Shivalaya. Priest Ganesh ji then conducted the Mahanyasapurvaka Rudrabhisheka to the Shiva Linga, joined by other Ritviks chanting the powerful Sri Rudram. As the Vedic mantras resonated throughout the sanctum, devotees immersed themselves in prayer and meditation, contemplating Shiva’s qualities of stillness, inner strength, and transformation.

In the evening, Ganesh ji performed the Laghunyasapurvaka Rudrabhisheka, attracting an even larger gathering of devotees. The temple was filled to capacity, with many families participating in the abhisheka themselves, offering sacred libations to the Shivalingas arranged for worship. Volunteers guided attendees with warm smiles, ensuring the rituals proceeded smoothly and maintaining a welcoming atmosphere for all.

Adding to the divine ambiance, the children from Balavihar Orchestra team, under the guidance of Smt. Jamuna Murali, performed soul-stirring bhajans and concluded with a powerful rendition of the Shiva Tandava Stotram. The evening culminated in a serene meditation session, allowing everyone to absorb the spiritual vibrations of the night and connect deeply with the divine.

The celebrations continued on February 21st with the Maha Mrityunjaya Homa in Smriti Hall, conducted by Ganesh ji. The sacred chant of “Om Tryambakam…”, revered for its power to grant healing, longevity, and spiritual strength, filled the hall as devotees sat in silent meditation, absorbed in prayer to Lord Shiva.

Year after year, hundreds of volunteers dedicate their time and energy to prepare the temple and the courtyard for Shivaratri. Thoughtful decorations, intricate lighting, and careful arrangements create an atmosphere that is both welcoming and spiritually uplifting. When night falls and the lamps are illuminated, the entire temple radiates a serene and sacred ambiance.

For many devotees, visiting Chinmaya Mission during Shivaratri has become an annual tradition. The devotion in the air, the collective prayers, and the peaceful energy of the temple make the celebration not just an event, but a deeply cherished spiritual experience. Being part of Chinmaya Mission Houston during these sacred events is truly inspiring, especially as the community celebrates Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav, marking 75 years of Swami Chinmayananda’s transformative teachings.

Every Sunday, thousands of children attend Balavihar, learning Hindu values and connecting with their cultural heritage. Acharya Gaurang Nanavaty and his late wife, Smt. Darshana Nanavaty, have been the pillars of this institution, nurturing generations of young minds and ensuring that the Mission continues to thrive as a center of spiritual learning and community service.

For more information about Chinmaya Mission Houston, Sri Saumyakasi Sivalaya, and its activities, please visit www.chinmayahouston. org, www.saumyakasi.org or call temple 281 568 1690 or Jay Deshmukh 832 541 0059 or Bharati Sutaria 281-933-0233