Thousands of Revelers Rock Masala Radio’s Houston Holi 2026

HOUSTON: Just when Midtown Houston thought they had seen crazy, Masala Radio 98.7 FM presented them with a totally new vibe and breed … HOUSTON HOLI revelers! The record crowd of thousands on Saturday, February 28th 2026 saw Midtown Park immersed in colorful Rajasthani Tents, Saris, Lanterns, Mirrored Umbrellas, Kathputli Puppets and every color of people covered in every color of neon powder.

The 80-degree breezy weather perfectly sun-kissed the pichkari-soaked population as they enjoyed Bollywood Music, Vegetarian Indian Street Foods & Activities. New this year was a line of local drinks and desserts. Arjun rocked the concert generation with his brand new release, “We Aint Gonna Stop – Ek Pal Ka Jeena” and “Give it all away – Jaane Jaana”. “The scene was straight from a Bollywood Movie – a chaos of colored smoke, powder & confetti bombs, and yet so smoothly organized” said Ameeta Achari.

Still under the Khumb Mela Influence, Masala Radio’s Evening Rush Hour Radio Jockey Sunil T choregraphed a soulful Holi Pooja under the blessing shloka recitals of Shiv Shakti’s Hardik Maharaj, and Vadtal Dham’s Madan Mohan Maharaj. He introduced the community elected officials, including Texas State Board Rep Julie Pickerin, Fort Bend County Judge KP George, Sugar Land Mayor Carol McCutheon as well as 80 sponsors led by Houston Holi Title Sponsors Ramji Law Group’s Arshad Ramji and Know Your Lingo’s Parvez Jasani & Brijesh Chaudhuri, with over a dozen political candidates representing our future leaders.

Platinum Sponsors included: Sheikhani Group, Amir Dodiya Wealth Preservation & Strategies and Gold Sponsors: Panjwani Capital, Neptune Imports, Tara Capital & Deep Foods. As the crowd rang in the final “Har Har Mahadev” Sunil T kicked off the dancing with the latest trend – BHAJAN RAVE – with hand-picked, heartpumping spiritual chanting with EDM music. Every hour featured DJ sets by DJ Nish, DJ Tazmayne, DJ Sandeep Sulhan (also a Masala Radio Jockey), DJ Bad Boy, and the finale Goddess-like DJ from Bauhaus who hosted the official after party.

Midtown Park’s swanky 60-ft covered stage featured a striking Dragon & Lion Dance presented by Amir Dodhiya of Wealth Preservation & Strategies, Skaters performance, and a record number of Bollywood Performances: Dhadak School of Performing Arts, Aditi’s Bollywood Dance Sensation, Etherea Dance Studio, Khushboo Performing Arts, Houston Bhangra Academy, Dil Se Dance Company, Katy Bollywood Beats Dance Academy, Kathak Nritya Kala Kendra, Swati’s Two-left-footers, Bollywood Dance Stars, Yuva, Jaz Creationz, ParDesi Pulse & the finale Desi Dance Revolution. Arjun stole the show rendering crowd favorites “One Last Time” “Can’t Forget You – Tuje Bhula Diya”, “Ill Be Waiting – Khabhi Jo Badal” and Four lucky swooning ladies were invited on stage for a dance off.

Holi revelers absolutely delighted in so many freebies … Bob’s Lounge kept everyone hydrated giving away 10,000 bottles of water. Ramji had raffles for Ipads, and gave away T-shirts. Daniel Wong, who now won the Repblican nomination for Fort Bend County Judge, offered free 360 videos, Tara Capital & Rock & Roll gave needed caps and bucket hats, Masala Radio gave free snow cones, and Keemat Grocers provided a giant Star Wars Obstacle Course and Pirates Adventure ride for kids. Between sets the Crazy Masala Crew created hyped contests for sponsors to give away dozens of AirPods and hundreds of colorful HOLI tshirts catapulting into extended hands.

Escaping the dense stage-centric crowds, the sidelines were alive with India’s most popular street foods sizzling with ghee and Indian spices. From left to right, Desi District belted out Ragada Pani Puri, Dosas, Vada, Hakka Noodles, Jalebi, and Chikoo Shake. Hashtag India served up Onion Samosa, Dosa & Vada, Gobi Manchurian, Gobi 65. Jay Bhavani served up world famous Vada Pav & Pav Bhaji while their new franchise LaPinoz featuring Indian fusion pizzas & Paneer Tikka Pasta. New restaurant Magic Masala featured Samosa Chat, Paneer Kathi Roll & Pani Puri. Desi District exclusively provided mouth watering paneer sandwiches and Pani Puri’s in the VIP Area.

60 Crazy Masala Crew turned this 16th Annual Houston Holi Festival of Colors into one of the smoothest ever despite new venue challenges! Office Management: Rinku, Jigisha, Suji, Vyoma, Aahil, Nilesha, Vidya & Benaifer. Event Logistics: Badal, Santhosh, Deepak Dinesh & Naila, Sohail. Stage: Suji, Dilip, Preanka, Rajoo, Bhavisha, Josh, Nikhil, Sandeep, Sahil T, Simran T, Vinay, Harshin, Alkesh, Priyanshi, Kajal & Jiya. Radio Jockeys: Anish, Amit, Ina & Swati. Ticketing Lauhael, Rishita, Prasita, Priya G., Ehtesham, Wasin, RamTeja, Harshit, Shashank, Sumakar, Priya K. Santhosh, Abhishruth, Damini, Aashritha. Parking: Wahib & Barrel Parking. Info: Abhishek, Bindi & Natasha. Kids Rides Chandraaditya & Josna. Photo & Video: SMB Studios, Quaid, Jack, Janie, Neha, Romit, Joshua Farhana. Photos & Videos on HoustonHoli.com / Facebook & Instagram Houston Holi and Masala Radio 98.7FM.