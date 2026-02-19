Meenakshi Temple Celebrates Thai Poosam Festival Dedicated to Lord Muruga

PEARLAND: Thai Poosam, one of the most sacred festivals dedicated to Lord Muruga (Subramanya), is observed on the full moon day of the Tamil month of Thai. The festival commemorates the divine moment when Goddess Parvati bestowed upon her son the sacred Vel, empowering him to vanquish the asura Surapadman and restore cosmic order. Thai Poosam stands as a profound symbol of the victory of light over darkness, wisdom over ignorance, and unwavering devotion over ego.

Though it was a cold morning, it warmed very quickly as this auspicious occasion was celebrated with grandeur and deep devotion by nearly 1,000 devotees on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at Sri Meenakshi Temple in Houston, Texas. In the early hours of the day, paal kudams—carefully arranged in the sacred form of Lord Muruga’s Vel—and exquisitely adorned kavadis stood ready at the Ganesha Temple, sanctified through prayer and preparation.

Hundreds of Devotees lined up at Ganesha’s sannidhi to receive the paal kudams and kavadis. The sacred procession commenced from the Ganesha Temple, proceeded with reverence to Lord Muruga’s sannidhi, and culminated at the Kalyana Mandapam, where the Thai Poosam festivities unfolded in magnificent splendor. A traditional abhishekam was performed for the deity, followed by a breathtaking alankaram that left devotees awestruck. As the rituals progressed, the air resonated with devotion as voices united in the recitation of the Skanda

Shashti Kavacham and Vel Maral, offered with heartfelt surrender and faith.

Adding a poignant and uplifting dimension to the celebration, local children—as young as four years old—rendered devotional songs in praise of Lord Muruga, their innocent voices echoing the purity and continuity of bhakti across generations. A beautifully conceived three-dimensional tableau depicting Lord Muruga, Goddess Parvati, and the divine bestowal of the Vel — symbolizing the destruction of Surapadman — served as a visual narration of this timeless sacred legend.

Following the puja, devotees partook in the sacred prasadam of milk and jaggery and received the blessed coconuts that had been carried reverently upon their heads during the procession. A sumptuous lunch was graciously served to all, reinforcing the spirit of shared devotion and community.

Such a momentous celebration would not have been possible without the selfless dedication and tireless efforts of countless volunteers. The Executive Board expressed their profound gratitude to the priests, volunteers, and devotees whose collective commitment and service ensured the seamless execution of an event of this magnitude and spiritual significance.