Indian Missions Across the U.S. Mark India’s 77th Republic Day

WASHINGTON DC: Indian diplomatic missions across the United States marked India’s 77th Republic Day with flag-hoisting ceremonies and programs underscoring the significance of the Constitution and the contributions of the Indian diaspora.

In Washington, D.C., India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, unfurled the tricolor at India House. Members of the Indian diaspora participated in the celebrations, during which the Embassy telecast. President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation delivered on the eve of Republic Day.

Flag hoisting at the Indian Consulate in Houston.

“Since January 26, 1950, we have been propelling our Republic towards our constitutional ideals. On that day, our Constitution was fully enforced. Bharat, the birthplace of democracy, was unshackled from the dominion system, and our democratic republic came into existence,” President Murmu noted in her speech. She emphasized that India’s Constitution is the “foundational document” of the largest republic

in world history. “The ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution define our Republic,” she added. “The framers of the Constitution provided a strong bedrock for the spirit of nationalism and the unity of the country through constitutional provisions.”

President Murmu also highlighted India’s economic trajectory, noting that the country is the world’s fastest-growing major economy. Despite global uncertainties, she said, “India is recording continuous economic growth. We are moving towards achieving our goal of becoming the world’s third-largest economy in the near future.”

As part of the Washington celebrations, the Ambassador presented awards to winners of competitions

organized to mark Vishwa Hindi Diwas. In New York, Consul General Binaya Pradhan hoisted the tricolor

at the Consulate and read the President of India’s address, emphasizing the “timeless values of the Constitution and the vital role of citizens at home and the Indian diaspora abroad in building a Developed

The Consulates expressed gratitude to community members who attended the event despite extreme weather conditions. In Houston, Consul General D.C. Manjunath marked the occasion with “solemnity and pride.” Following the unfurling of the national flag, he also read the President’s address. The celebrations included a special “Vande Mataram” exhibition commemorating 150 years of the iconic national song and highlighting its role in India’s freedom movement, followed by a patriotic cultural presentation.

According to the Seattle Consulate, Indian Tricolour was unfurled on the Federal Reserve Building. Mayor of Seattle Katie Wilson graced the occasion and reaffirmed the friendship between India and Seattle. The new office of the India Consular Application Center (colocated with the Consulate now) was also inaugurated during the celebrations. Over 300 members of the Indian American community

joined in marking the Republic Day celebrations extra special, according to the Seattle Consulate.

Celebrating the “indomitable spirit” of India on its 77th Republic Day, the Consul General of India in Atlanta, Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan along with officers and staff of the Consulate, members of the Indian diaspora, and friends of India, gathered to ceremonially unfurl the Tiranga and mark the historic occasion with solemnity, tradition, and national pride. On the occasion, the Consul General read out the President of India’s message to the nation, reaffirming a shared commitment to the ideals and values enshrined in the Constitution of India.

At the Permanent Mission of India (PMI) to the United Nations, the mission reaffirmed its commitment

to the “ideals, principles and values” of the Constitution of India, which came into effect 76 years ago on this day. Permanent Representative Ambassador P. Harish unfurled the tricolor as participants attended

the event with an “overwhelming sense” of “pride and patriotism,” according to the mission.

On the occasion, US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio extended his congratulations to the people of India.

“The United States and India share a historic bond,” he said. “From our close cooperation on defense, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the U.S.-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region. I look forward to working together to advance our shared objectives in the year ahead.” — South Asian Herald