Cherivirala Hopes Third Time’s the Charm in Bid for FB Commissioner

By Jawahar Malhotra

Community members (from left) Vale Subramaniam, Meera Kapur, Col. Raj Bhalla, Swapan Dhairyawan, and Nisha Mirani with Ramesh Cherivirala (center)

SUGAR LAND: True to his conservative convictions, he is a tireless and determined individual who pursues his goals with passion, first as a director and later in 2004 president of the India Culture Center, then as a director and later in 2014 president of the Indo American Charity Foundation and six years ago as a founding member of the Indo American Conservatives of Texas. Not to rest on his laurels, he has been involved in many other community organizations and projects.

Eleven years ago, in 2014, Dr. Ramesh Cherivirala ran for Fort Bend ISD Trustee Position 1 with strong endorsements from other local elected officials and in 2022, he ran for State Rep. Dist 76. Although he fell short in both races, he learned how the political process functioned and last week he has once again thrown in his hat into the race as a Republican candidate for Ft Bend County Commissioner Pct 4 against three other hopefuls. Early voting for the March 3 primary starts on February 17.

Dr. Subodh Bhuchar emceed the event which was held at the Telfair Community Center on Friday, January 16. Former chairman of the Ft Bend Republican Party Mike Gibson introduced the candidate followed by Chairman-elect Greg Barnes, Pct 3 County Commissioner Andy Myers, Sugar Land City Councilman Sanjay Singhal, County Treasurer Bill Rickert, and Paula Gibson, District Director for State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst.

Former FB GOP Chair Linda Howell, who is seeking the party’s nomination for State Rep. Dist. 76 was also present while another former chair, Rick Miller endorsed Cherivirala.

“My introduction to politics didn’t start in the boardroom,” said Cherivirala, “but through service to the community.” He remembered meeting late President George H. W. Bush in 2005 to report on the Indian American community’s relief efforts for the Tsunami victims.

He stressed that he was running again to give back to the community that has given him so much and emphasized that his background in finance and PhD in science gave him good experience to “get our house in order”. He continued, “I will go to work everyday to protect your hard-earned money, focus on better roads, safer streets and lower taxes while improving the quality of life for every family.”