YLDP 2026 Graduation: A Celebration with Community Leaders

HOUSTON: The 2026 Youth Leadership Development Program (YLDP) hosted a wonderful celebration of the Class of 2026 graduation with community leader and philanthropist Jugal Malani. His journey and achievements truly inspired the student. Nat Murthy and Sushma Bhan shared a few leadership tips.

Introducing CG DC Manjunath.

Consul General DC Manjunath and special guest Ashok Mago of Dallas encouraged the graduates with thoughtful words. The students have come a long way — growing in confidence, communication, and leadership skills — and proudly shared their learnings. This milestone was made possible by the dedication of the YLDP board and the unwavering support of parents.