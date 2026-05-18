Hon. CG Lutfi Hassan Hosts OTC 2026 Visit by President of Guyana

OTC 2026 ribbon cutting ceremony with HE President Mohammed Irfaan Ali, Dan McConnell, Chairman OTC; Hon. Lutfi S. Hassan and Harris County Commissioner Hon. Rodney Ellis.

HOUSTON: During this year’s Offshore Technology Conference (OTC 2026) in Houston, the Cooperative Republic of Guyana took center stage as one of the world’s fastest-growing energy economies, led by the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, who participated in a series of high-level engagements surrounding the conference.

CG Hon. Lutfi Syed Hassan welcomed HE President Irfaan Ali of Guyana to Houston for the OTC 2026 participation at the chief guest

As part of OTC 2026, the Consulate General of Guyana in Houston, in cooperation with GO-Invest, was presented with an Award of Excellence recognizing its efforts in advancing Guyana’s global investment outreach, international partnerships, and economic development initiatives.

NBA Houston Rockets basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon (center) with Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis (left) joined Hon. Lutfi Hassan at the Guyana Night reception along with other elites of Houston.

Honorary Consul General of Guyana to the Southwest United States, Lutfi S. Hassan, and representatives of GO-Invest were humbly honored to receive the distinguished recognition on behalf of the Government of Guyana from one of the world’s leading global energy institutions during OTC 2026.

Consul General of Guyana to the U.S. Lutfi Hassan was honored, along with the Guyana President’s Office of Investments, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop with the OTC 2026 exemplary Award of Excellence by OTC 2026 Chairman Dan McConnell.

The recognition highlighted Guyana’s emergence as a major global energy and investment destination, while underscoring the collaborative efforts between the Government of Guyana, the Consulate General in Houston, and GO-Invest to strengthen international engagement across energy, infrastructure, trade, and private sector development.

The award presentation took place during OTC week in Houston, where senior government officials, international business leaders, energy executives, and members of the diplomatic community gathered to discuss Guyana’s remarkable transformation and strategic importance in the global energy sector.

India’s Consul General DC Manjunath (left) joined the VIP reception to welcome Guyana’s HE President Mohammed Irfaan Ali (far right) with Commissioner Ellis and Hon. CG Hassan.

Under the leadership of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Guyana has experienced unprecedented economic growth and has become one of the most closely watched emerging economies in the world. Amid ongoing global energy supply concerns and geopolitical uncertainty, Guyana continues to play an increasingly important role in helping meet global energy demands while simultaneously investing in national development, infrastructure, healthcare, education, and regional prosperity.

The event also celebrated the strong and growing relationship between Guyana and Houston’s international business and energy community, reinforcing the country’s position as a premier destination for long-term investment and strategic partnership.

“This recognition reflects not only the work of the Consulate and GO-Invest, but the extraordinary progress of Guyana itself and the strength of the relationships being built between Guyana and partners around the world,” said Consul General Hassan.

OTC 2026 marked another milestone in Guyana’s growing international presence and underscored the country’s continued rise as a global leader in energy, economic development, and investment opportunity.