Inaugural Dinner Held for South Asians United — Fort Bend

HOUSTON: Sunday, April 26, 2026, the inaugural dinner event for South Asians United – Fort Bend, a new local organization, welcomed community members, elected officials and candidates. This group formed as South Asian community members saw a need to unite, empower, protect and amplify the voices of the diverse South Asian communities that contribute to the vibrance of Fort Bend County. The organization seeks to educate and mobilize a coalition of Democrats, Independents and Progressives to defend civil rights, voting rights, immigration and other community concerns through representation in government.

A series of guest speakers shared thoughtful insights with the attendees. Notable local South Asian elected officials from diverse backgrounds spoke about their personal stories highlighting their education, struggles and successes, including the Chief Guest of Honor, District Court Judge Surendran Patel, County Court at Law Judge Juli Mathew and Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Judge Sonia Rash.

Guest speaker Chris Pino discussed the negative impacts from the recent 2026 Fort Bend County mid-decade redistricting due to the recent GOP majority. This raw political action, redistricting, racially gerrymandered the voting power of South Asians and Hispanics. In Precinct 3, South Asian’s voting power was diluted by almost 50% and those voters were packed into Precincts 2 and 4. Hispanic’s voting power was diluted by 30% as well. Mr. Pino explained the best way to correct this injustice is to vote for new officials on the commissioners’ court who pledge fair maps, such as Commissioner Dexter McCoy, candidate for County Judge and candidate for Precinct 4 Commissioner April Jones, who were both in attendance.

The final speaker, Dr. Linda Coleman, President of the NAACP- Missouri City & Vicinity Branch, discussed the historical struggle for the right to vote and other civil rights. Dr. Coleman reflected on her own parents’ experience with discriminatory poll taxes and literacy tests intended to obstruct their vote. She emphasized that the ballot is precious and we MUST vote! Dr. Coleman reminded us that it’s important to strengthen our alliances. She cautioned that in every group, there will be differences, but we cannot not let minor differences distract us because what unites us is MAJOR!

The event concluded with a recognition of elected officials and current candidates and a commemorative group photo! Looking forward to more opportunities for community engagement events. For more information, please visit: Facebook: South Asians United and Email: southasiansfbc@gmail.com.