Clinics to Courtrooms: Dr. Pankti Fadia is Bridging Two Worlds

By Pramod Kulkarni

HOUSTON: Most people pick a lane. Dr. Pankti Fadia picked two.

A practicing chiropractor for eight years, Dr. Fadia is graduating this summer from South Texas College of Law Houston, adding a law degree to her credentials and becoming a diversified professional working at the intersection of chiropractic medicine and personal injury law.

While maintaining her practice full time, Dr. Fadia attended law school part time and published original articles in both a peer reviewed chiropractic journal and a law review journal, an uncommon distinction within the profession, particularly given the combination of clinical and legal academic work. Her work has been read by practitioners across the United States and other countries.

She was selected as a featured speaker at Texas Chiropractic College’s Annual Convention, presenting a Texas Chiropractic Board certified continuing education program to her peers across the profession.

Dr. Fadia recognized a medical legal gap that needed to be filled. Chiropractors and personal injury attorneys work alongside each other every day yet rarely speak the same professional language. She saw her role as twofold: to educate the legal world on the value of evidence based noninvasive chiropractic care for musculoskeletal injuries, and to teach her fellow chiropractors how to navigate the legal landscape when treating car accident patients.

A familiar face in Houston’s South Asian community for years, Dr. Fadia sees this as just the beginning of her dual career path. “I want to keep building, keep teaching, and use everything I know from both sides to fight for patients,” she said.

This July, she sits for the Texas Bar Examination. Whatever comes next, Houston will be watching.