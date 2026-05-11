CRY America Gala Empowers Underprivileged Children

HOUSTON: On April 25, 2025, the Hotel ZaZa Museum District set the stage for an evening of profound impact and elegance as CRY America hosted its annual Houston Gala. The event brought together community leaders, philanthropists, and celebrities to raise critical funds for the protection and empowerment of underprivileged children. The evening’s highlight featured award-winning Indian actor Vikrant Massey, who delivered a heartfelt appeal to the Houston diaspora. “There is something that binds us all together”, Mr. Massey reminded the audience. “It is a common history, a common passion for compassion and humanity.”

The event seamlessly blended glamour with purpose, featuring a cocktail hour, live entertainment, and an exclusive online auction showcasing donated masterpieces from Indian artists, high-end designer outfits, and bespoke jewelry. The funds raised through the CRY Galas which will be directed towards ensuring children’s rights to a happy, healthy & educated life.

Guest Speaker Sandy Santana, Executive Director of Children’s Inc celebrated the nearly two decade long partnership with CRY America. He highlighted how donor generosity fuels systemic change for children in both India and the United States.

Patrick Bocco, CRY America’s Fundraising Director, shared firsthand accounts from recent project visits. He spoke of the impact of programs like STEM centers and sports programs, which provide children with the tools to dream beyond their circumstances. .

Mr. K V Ramana, a pioneering social worker, moved the audience with stories from the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. He detailed his work with the Yanadi tribal community, explaining that securing land rights was the essential first step in building the trust necessary to eliminate child labor, halt child marriages, and establish pioneering mini-child centers (Anganwadis).

Thank you to our event sponsors and supporters House of Spices, Karat 22, Four Oaks Insurance, JLL, Idea Lab Kids, Signups, Nova Asset Management, Vantive, Children’s Lighthouse, Ameriprise, Murali Santana and Cellpay among others.

CRY America thanks its Gala Committees, generous donors, project partners, media, volunteers & staff for their ongoing commitment towards building pathways to possibilities for the children.

About CRY America:

CRY, Child Rights and You America Inc (CRY America) is a 501c3 non-profit driven by its vision of a just world in which all children have equal opportunities to develop to their full potential and realize their dreams. With the support of over 35,000 donors and 2,000 volunteers, CRY America has impacted the lives of 825,000 children living across 5,000 villages and slums through support to 111 Projects in India and the USA. For more information: contact Renuka Ramachandran at 617-981-2826; visit http://cryamerica.orgor write tosupport@cryamerica.org