Magic Bus USA Raises Over $1 Million at Houston Gala to Support 40,000 Young People Across India

HOUSTON: Magic Bus USA celebrated a landmark evening of philanthropy, community, and purpose at its 2026 Houston Gala, raising more than $1 million in support of Magic Bus programs across India. The funds raised will enable an additional 40,000 young people to benefit from Magic Bus’ transformative “From Childhood to Livelihood” programs over the coming year.

Held at the elegant Thompson Houston, the evening brought together leaders from business, philanthropy, entertainment, and the Indian diaspora community in support of one shared mission: breaking the cycle of poverty for India’s most vulnerable young people.

The Gala’s Guest of Honour, Anil Agarwal, delivered a deeply personal reflection on philanthropy and responsibility.

“Our company contributes roughly 2% of India’s economy,” said Agarwal. “And I have made a commitment to give away 75% of my wealth. Wealth has meaning only when it improves the lives of others.”

Magic Bus founder Matthew Spacie reflected on the organization’s remarkable growth.

The audience was also delighted by the presence of Aditya Roy Kapur, whose warmth, humour, and support for Magic Bus added tremendous energy to the evening.

Matthew Spacie, who founded Magic Bus in Mumbai in 1999, reflected on the extraordinary growth of the organization from a small sports-based initiative into one of India’s largest poverty alleviation organizations focused on children and youth.

“Magic Bus was built on a simple idea: that every young person deserves dignity, opportunity, and hope,” said Spacie. “What began with a group of children on a rugby field has now grown into a movement reaching millions of young people across India.”

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapoor with Board Member Dr. Namrata Sharma Goel.

Amit Bhandari, Chairman of the Board of Magic Bus USA, emphasized the growing momentum behind the organization in the United States and the importance of building a long-term philanthropic movement around education, livelihoods, and economic empowerment.

“This evening was not simply about fundraising,” said Bhandari. “It was about building a community of people who believe that talent is universal, even if opportunity is not. The generosity shown tonight will create life-changing opportunities for tens of thousands of young people.”

Marc Nicholson, Executive Director of Magic Bus USA, thanked the Houston community and highlighted the organization’s ambitions for growth in the United States.

“The response from Houston has been extraordinary,” said Nicholson. “What we witnessed tonight was generosity fused with optimism. Every dollar raised tonight represents futures expanded, confidence built, and young people moving toward meaningful livelihoods.”

The evening featured live entertainment, inspiring stories from the field, and a vibrant auction that energized supporters throughout the night.

Founded in 1999 by Matthew Spacie, Magic Bus works with children and young people living in poverty across India, helping them move from Childhood to Livelihood through education, life skills, and employability programs.

Today, Magic Bus reaches millions of children and young people across India through programs focused on education completion, gender equity, life skills, and livelihoods. The organization works to ensure that young people are not only educated, but equipped with the confidence, skills, and pathways needed to enter the workforce and build independent futures.

Magic Bus aims to place more than 400,000 young people into jobs annually, creating long-term economic mobility for families and communities across India.