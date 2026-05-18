Pakistan Confers ‘Sitara-e-Khidmat’ Award to Muhammad Saeed Sheikh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani-American community leader and humanitarian Muhammad Saeed Sheikh was conferred the prestigious civil award Sitara-e-Khidmat by the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, during an official investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on May 13, 2026.

The award was presented in recognition of his 45 years of humanitarian service, civic leadership, and contributions toward strengthening Pakistan–United States relations. Expressing gratitude after receiving the honor, Muhammad Saeed Sheikh said the recognition belonged to all individuals, volunteers, organizations, and supporters who worked alongside him in serving humanity and promoting goodwill between communities.

Sheikh began his community service journey in Hyderabad through Junior Chamber International (JCI) and later expanded his humanitarian efforts internationally after moving to Houston, Texas. As President of the Houston–Karachi Sister City Association, he has led numerous humanitarian and development initiatives in Pakistan, including clean drinking water projects, medical assistance programs, educational initiatives, disaster relief efforts, and youth development programs.

He is also recognized for organizing one of the largest interfaith Houston Iftar gatherings in the United States, promoting unity and interfaith harmony. During his remarks, Saeed Sheikh paid tribute to late business leader Ashfaq Seth and expressed special appreciation to philanthropist Syed Javaid Anwar for his continued support toward humanitarian and educational initiatives.

Muhammad Saeed Sheikh reaffirmed his commitment to continue serving humanity and strengthening relations between Pakistan and the United States.