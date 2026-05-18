IAPAC Conversations: Tax Assessor-Collector Annette Ramirez

HOUSTON: The Indian American Public Affairs Council (IAPAC) successfully hosted another impactful edition of its Conversations Over Coffee community engagement series, featuring Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Annette Ramirez. The event brought together community members, civic leaders, and residents for an informative discussion on property taxes, exemptions, voter registration, vehicle registrations, and modernization initiatives impacting Harris County residents.

Held at Winfield’s Chocolate Bar in Houston, the forum provided attendees with direct access to one of the key public officials serving the third-largest county in the United States and encouraged open dialogue around navigating complex tax systems, understanding taxpayer rights, and improving civic participation.

The event was opened by Barath Menon, who welcomed attendees and emphasized the importance of civic awareness and community engagement. The discussion was moderated by Sindhu Menon, Executive Director & Chief Information Officer of Harris County, who guided the conversation across several topics relevant to homeowners, business owners, and voters throughout Harris County.

During the conversation, Ramirez highlighted several modernization efforts undertaken by the Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office to improve accessibility and customer experience for residents. Discussing the launch of MyHarrisCountyTax.com, an online platform designed to simplify property tax payments and account management, Ramirez explained that the goal was to make the system “easier, more efficient, and more accessible” for taxpayers.

A significant portion of the discussion focused on property tax exemptions and ways residents can reduce their tax burden. Ramirez emphasized the importance of homestead exemptions, over-65 exemptions, disability exemptions, business personal property exemptions, and property tax protests.

She encouraged homeowners to verify that all eligible exemptions are properly filed with the Harris Central Appraisal District (HCAD), explaining that exemptions can substantially lower annual property tax obligations.

Ramirez discussed ongoing outreach initiatives, including neighborhood block-walking campaigns aimed at educating homeowners about available exemptions and protest processes. She noted that many residents are unfamiliar with the property tax system or do not realize they may qualify for exemptions, emphasizing that “education and outreach are critical to ensuring residents can fully benefit from the programs available to them.”

The conversation also detailed logistical improvements to automobile and trailer registration. Previously, technical limitations restricted certain transactions to specific windows at branch offices. By installing new network hardware at every service desk, the office ensured that any transaction can now be handled at any window, significantly reducing wait times.

Finally, the leaders discussed the future of voter registration. The office has launched a project to replace 2003-era software with a modern system featuring GIS mapping capabilities. This upgrade will help ensure that redistricting and voter placement are handled with greater precision and efficiency, significantly reducing the need for manual audits.

Ramirez also discussed voter registration procedures, important registration deadlines, and the various ways residents can register to vote, including the documentation required. She reiterated the importance of maintaining the integrity and authenticity of voter registration records and explained the multiple safeguards and verification processes built into the system to address concerns related to voter fraud and ensure election integrity.

Naveen Kochoth, President of IAPAC, shared the vision behind the Conversations Over Coffee series, explaining that these informal neighborhood gatherings are designed to bring communities together in local businesses and coffee shops to encourage civic dialogue and public engagement. He noted that the initiative, which began in the Greater Houston area, has now expanded to Dallas and San Antonio.

The forum concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Indrani Sirkar, Secretary of IAPAC, who expressed appreciation to Annette Ramirez for providing valuable and insightful information and thanked community members for their active participation in making the event a success.

A special acknowledgment was also extended to Jo Sauter, General Manager of Winfield’s Chocolate Bar, for graciously providing complimentary coffee for attendees.

Community feedback highlighted that the session addressed a highly relevant topic and offered practical, timely guidance that residents found both valuable and informative.

About IAPAC

The Indian American Public Affairs Council (IAPAC) is a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting civic engagement, leadership, and public service. Through initiatives such as Conversations Over Coffee, IAPAC connects community members with public leaders to encourage informed civic participation and community awareness.