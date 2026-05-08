Seva Signs Grand Opening: 50,000 Sq. Ft. Signage Manufacturing Facility

A milestone evening bringing together community leaders, family, and clients for an unforgettable Masala-style celebration

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Seva Signs officially opened their stunning new 50,000 square foot signage manufacturing facility. The state-of-the-art space is home to a team of 40 designers, fabricators, and installers, specializing in large-scale commercial signage including monument signs, towering pylon signs, illuminated channel letters, and large-format exterior displays for retail, hospitality, fuel and convenience, and commercial real estate clients across the country.

A Ribbon Cutting Fit for Royalty



The ceremony drew more than 20 elected officials and candidates, reflecting Seva Sign’s deep roots across the greater Houston region. Stafford Mayor Ken Mathew, Sugar Land Mayor Carol McCutcheon, City Council Member Sanjay Singhal, Judge Dean Hrbacheck, FBC Pct. 2 Constable Daryl Smith, County Clerk Laura Richard, GOP Chair Greg Barnes, HD76 Republican Nominee Linda Howell, and FB County Commission Community Liaison Nikita Khambe were among some of those on hand.

Mayor Mathew summed up the room’s energy perfectly: “The City of Stafford welcomes business leaders like Seva Signs — South Asians always go bigger and better!” Mayor McCutcheon added, “Sugar Land would welcome Seva Signs to invest in the city in the near future!”

An Evening to Remember



Masala Radio curated an elegant affair — opening with a graceful dance performance by DDR, followed by team introductions, bouquet presentations to dignitaries, and the ribbon and cake cutting. Over 150 guests enjoyed Bollywood music, flowing drinks, and a full dinner catered by Mai Colachi.

Connect with Seva Signs

Contact Hamza at 346-810-7925 or visit the new facility between 9 AM – 5 PM, Monday through Friday.

Photography by Neha Chakraborty. For more photos, visit FB/MasalaRadio98.7fm.