SVYASA Houston Concludes Successful 9th Annual Yoga Retreat

HOUSTON: SVYASA Houston Center successfully conducted its 9th Annual Yoga Retreat from April 24–26 at the beautiful Camp Cho-Yeh near Lake Livingston.

With over 50 participants in attendance, the retreat offered a deeply enriching and immersive experience focused on holistic health, self-development, and yogic living.

A major highlight of the retreat was the insightful textual exploration by Prof. Jayaraman Mahadevan on “Charm of the Upanishads – Glimpses from Chandogya and Katha.” The sessions provided participants with profound insights into the Upanishads, which form the philosophical core of yogic wisdom and offer a strong foundation for aspirants to deepen their sadhana.

Participants also enthusiastically engaged in Ayurveda sessions conducted by Dr. Sonal Gupta, which were received with great interest and curiosity.

Special fun and recreational activities were thoughtfully organized for children, alongside yoga sessions, making the retreat a joyful and family-friendly experience for participants of all ages.

Senior teachers of SVYASA Houston, Vishwarupa Nanjundappa and Smitha Mallaiah, guided

participants through a harmonious blend of yoga practices, breathing techniques, meditation, relaxation, and reflective sessions designed to nurture both physical and mental well-being.

Attendees especially appreciated the serene natural setting, meaningful connections, and the overall sense of collective growth and inner transformation experienced throughout the retreat.

SVYASA Houston extends its sincere gratitude to all participants, volunteers, teachers, and sponsors whose support and dedication made the retreat a truly memorable and transformative experience.

For more details about SVYASA Yoga activities, please Visit www.vyasahouston.org