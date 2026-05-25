FCCRS 2026 Fundraising Gala: Compassion, Culture, and Community

HOUSTON: The Foundation for Children’s Cancer Research and Support (FCCRS) hosted its highly successful 2026 Fundraising Gala at the prestigious GSH Event Center in an elegant evening that was exceptionally well attended by supporters, physicians, philanthropists, and members of the Houston community. The event proved to be one of the most memorable and successful galas in FCCRS history, raising over $100,000 in support of pediatric cancer research and treatment assistance for underprivileged children.

The evening beautifully combined philanthropy, culture, entertainment, and fine dining in support of a deeply meaningful cause. FCCRS Cultural Director Keka Kar served as the emcee for the evening with remarkable grace and warmth, helping guide the audience through an inspiring and engaging program.

One of the major highlights of the evening was the mesmerizing performance by internationally acclaimed magician Paul Driscoll, who enthralled the audience with his extraordinary talent and generosity. In support of the FCCRS mission, Driscoll graciously waived his customary professional fee and accepted only the minimum necessary to cover his expenses.

The cultural segment featured an electrifying performance by internationally acclaimed Kathak maestro Kumar Sharma and his renowned Kathak Rockers troupe. The performance was further enriched by talented local dancers from various Houston dance schools under the supervision of Keka Kar, who strongly believes in encouraging and involving young local talent in major cultural productions.

A particularly emotional and inspiring moment came through the performance of gifted kathak dancer Arpita Roy, herself a cancer survivor, who traveled from Virginia to perform under the mentorship of Kumar Sharma. Her presence and artistry deeply moved the audience.

The evening opened with an informative address by Dr. Sachin Agarwal, who spoke about the latest advances in pediatric cancer research and the growing impact and future direction of FCCRS.

The fundraising and auction segment generated tremendous enthusiasm among attendees. Acclaimed painter Gopal Seyn contributed beautiful paintings for auction, while additional highlights included a Lake Conroe lake house weekend donated by the Kar family and a Galveston beach house stay donated by the Bhashist family.

Guests also enthusiastically participated in raffles featuring a stunning diamond pendant set generously donated by the renowned Indian jewelry brand Tanishq, along with silver bars donated by the Agarwal and Kar families.

The success of the fundraising effort was spearheaded by the renowned Dr. Subodh Boucher, whose passion and dedication to the cause were evident throughout the evening. Assisting him on stage during the auction and raffle proceedings was Mrs. Ruchi Agarwal, whose support contributed greatly to the lively and successful fundraising atmosphere.

Toward the conclusion of the gala, FCCRS President Dr. Biswajit Kar delivered a heartfelt and emotional speech on compassion, giving, and the urgent need to support children battling cancer. His inspiring words, enriched with quotations from poets and philosophers, resonated deeply with the audience and received tremendous appreciation.

Guests were treated to an exceptional culinary experience featuring gourmet cuisine, elegant hors d’oeuvres, premium wines, beers, soft drinks, and flowing single malt Scotch whisky. Every aspect of the evening reflected sophistication, warmth, and class.

The FCCRS 2026 Gala has firmly established itself as a premier charitable event in the Houston community — one that many attendees now describe as a “must-attend” occasion. Most importantly, the funds raised will directly support critically needed pediatric cancer research and provide treatment assistance to children whose families cannot afford lifesaving care.

The overwhelming success of the evening once again demonstrated the power of community, generosity, and compassion in bringing hope to children fighting cancer.