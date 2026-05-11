Ekal Houston Celebrates Ekal Yuva Udaan, Raising >$710,000

HOUSTON: Ekal Houston’s annual fundraiser raised more than $710,000 to support education and empowerment initiatives for children in rural India, marking an evening of strong community engagement and youth leadership. Centered on this year’s theme, Ekal Yuva Udaan, the program underscored the growing role of young leaders in advancing the organization’s mission. From the stage to the front lines, youth played a prominent role in shaping the evening and Ekal’s future.

The program opened with the Ekal Youth Choir—comprised of first-generation Indo-American children—offering a resonant tribute to their dual heritage through the Indian and American national anthems, followed by dinner and cultural presentations.

The evening’s performances began with a traditional Panchari Melam performance by Houston Kalakshetra and continued with an address from Vibhav Aluru, a ninth-grade student who first became involved with Ekal at age 10 by funding a school with his savings.

Uma Dama, President of the Houston Chapter, highlighted Ekal’s commitment to advancing education, literacy, and empowerment in rural and tribal India, while also supporting local initiatives in Houston that benefit women and children. This mission was reflected in Studio Mudra’s presentation of Raghuveera, a superb dance performance featuring 42 Indo-American youth under 18, choreographed under the guidance of Guru Rashmi Sashi, which concluded to a standing ovation from the audience.

The event also marked notable growth, welcoming more than 100 new families and over 200 first-time attendees. Community participation played a key role in the evening’s fundraising success.

Youth voices formed a powerful thread throughout the evening, reflecting the impact of hands-on involvement and service. Vibhav Aluru shared, “It has truly shaped how I see service and impact,” highlighting how early engagement can inspire lifelong philanthropy. Kanishka Joshi, one of the youngest volunteers, noted that the experience helped her build confidence and communication skills while deepening her connection to her heritage. Anya Singh, a longtime youth volunteer assisting at the donation table, emphasized the level of responsibility entrusted to youth participants. Swara Bhatt, who has volunteered with Ekal for three years, added, “Having volunteered with Ekal for three years now, I love what this organization stands for. The values of education and compassion I have learned here will stay with me throughout my life.” Reflecting on the turnout, Rajat Nagu said, “It was absolutely amazing seeing so many people coming to the event in support of kids in rural India along with the fantastic organizers and volunteers helping everyone out!”

Ekal’s mission is to provide basic education to children in rural and tribal India through its one-teacher school model, with a broader vision of fostering self-reliant communities through education, health awareness, and skill development. With continued community support and an increasing emphasis on youth leadership, Ekal Houston is well positioned to expand its impact.