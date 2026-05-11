ACF Celebrates 12 years of Cricket Coaching Education Excellence

The ACF Celebrating 12 years of excellence in Cricket Coaching program, managed by Jatin Patel, a respected multi-sport coach and Cricket Hall of Famer with a Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrates its 12th anniversary this week.

New Certified level 2 coaches poses with Michael Chambers, president, USA Cricket Hall of Fame & Violette Haldane, President – The West Indian Foundation after the event, Photo courtesy of Lawrence Jaggon.

Scholastic Program: Level 1 was launched in 2014, This foundational program focuses on coaching the basics of cricket and introducing the sport as part of the PE curriculum in schools. Its primary goal is to educate American youth about cricket, fostering interest and understanding of the game at an early age. This program is uniquely designed from an American coaching perspective, focusing on how educators in schools and colleges understand and teach cricket. This approach aims to simplify coaching cricket for American youth and facilitate coach certification based on techniques employed by American sports coaches.

Dallas Youth Cricket League (DYCL) Level 2 camp.

Advance Program: Level 2was launched in 2015. Certified Coaches are trained to provide training to Level 1 local coaches & volunteers. As of May 2026, there are over 500 Level 2 certified coaches in the USA, excluding out-of-country coaches and educators from schools and colleges. These certified coaches serve as a vital resource for expanding cricket coaching capacity across the nation.expanding the program’s scope. Prior to the 2019 COVID-19 pandemic, ACF collaborated with Omtex Sports in India to develop T20-based global virtual coaching programs.

ACF also participated in statewide scholastic education initiatives across the USA. The new Level 3 certification, awarded with the GOLD status, represents a high-performance program for coaches in the United States. It incorporates advanced sports analytics, video analysis, Mindset with Mindfulness and AI-driven digital coaching concepts, preparing coaches for the next generation.

The program’s initial accreditation was granted by the ACF Board of Directors. It is also approved by the American Cricket Education Council (ACEC) and endorsed by the Cricket Hall of Fame, established in 1981. Additionally, it holds nationwide recognition from United Cricket Coaches and Physical Education Teachers, underscoring its credibility and importance in American cricket coaching development.

American Premier League Cricket (APCL) Academy Level 2 coaches

Overview of ACF Cricket Coaching Initiatives in the United States

The (ACF) has made significant strides in promoting cricket education and coaching across the United States over the past decade. To date, ACF has conducted 92 weekend coaching clinics, some in collaboration with the renowned Cricket Legends, aimed at training coaches in most states. These clinics have successfully trained numerous schoolteachers, educators, and future physical education (PE) teachers at nine universities, emphasizing the federation’s commitment to integrating cricket into the educational system.

Impact and Leadership

Within just twelve years, ACF has established itself as the leading cricket coaching program in the USA. It is recognized as the only program tailored to how American educators understand and prefer to teach cricket to youth in schools and colleges. The program’s success is reflected in its ability to adapt coaching methods to fit the American educational context, thereby increasing the sport’s popularity among young learners. More than 60 plus academies and youth programs in USA benefited from ACF coaches tranining and support for the grass root level developments.

Community Engagement and Development

ACF actively leads various educational projects and initiatives aimed at expanding cricket’s reach in the USA. The ACF continues to grow its network of coaches and collaborates with leagues and club communities to develop youth cricket programs. Additionally, ACF sponsors coaching camps at no cost to hosting organizations, fostering grassroots development and community involvement. Also Scholastic programs are free for educators and PE Teachers at educational institutions.

Future Outlook

The ACF operates under the philosophy of “for the coaches and by the coaches,” emphasizing peer-led development and continuous innovation. The ACF program remains committed to creating initiatives that simplify cricket coaching for American audiences, including youth who may still be skeptical about the sport. Through these efforts, ACF aims to solidify cricket’s presence in the American sports landscape and nurture future generations of players and coaches. ACF launches 28 mini virtual courses for ACEC for the schools and colleges begining fall semester of 2026.