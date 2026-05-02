TCC WINTER 2025 | WINNERS: POWERSTARS | RUNNERS-UP: SLCC

HOUSTON: On Feb 21, 2026, Powerstars secured their remarkable sixth TCC Taped Ball Championship in their 7th final, defeating a spirited SLCC squad in their 12th final by 23 runs in an action-packed Winter 2025 final. A sensational middle-order batting display followed by a clinical death-bowling masterclass sealed the historic victory for the champions.

Taking the crease first, Powerstars amassed a commanding 165 for 8 in their 20 overs. The offensive charge was spearheaded by Kusal Fernando, who unleashed a dazzling 64 off just 44 balls, featuring four boundaries and four massive sixes. Captain Prashanth Manne played a vital stabilizing role alongside him, building the innings with a well-paced 35 off 33 deliveries. Despite the offensive onslaught, SLCC’s Kalanka Jayalath fought back brilliantly, claiming 4 wickets for 38 runs to keep the target within a chaseable range.



Winners: Powerstars

SLCC’s pursuit began fiercely, putting the Powerstars on the defensive early. Janith Ilangasiri anchored the chase with an aggressive 47, while Dushan Sylvester contributed a steady 39. Cruising at 108 for 2 by the 13th over, SLCC looked perfectly poised for an upset. However, the momentum violently shifted as the Powerstars’ bowling attack clamped down in the final stretch. Dylan Joseph delivered a spectacular, highly economical spell of 3 for 17, and Aarin Nadkarni matched his intensity, taking 3 for 24. Together, they engineered a devastating late-game collapse, suffocating the SLCC batters and restricting them to 142 for 9.

Runners Up: SLCC

The combined vision and strategic leadership of Owner Kalyan Chivukula, Captain Prashanth Manne, and Vice-Captain Karthik Vadlamudi proved instrumental in navigating their squad through the high-pressure moments to claim the title. Additionally, Ronald Robinson, Navin Negi, Giridhar Gutha, Rohit Bade, and Dinesh Annapareddy played vital roles throughout the tournament to help secure the championship. Following the thrilling finale, the traditional presentation ceremony was hosted by tournament organizers Jagadish Biradar and Dinesh Kasliwal. For their match-defining heroics with the ball, Aarin Nadkarni and Dylan Joseph were rightfully crowned Players of the Match, while Kusal Fernando was named Player of the Tournament.

Captain Prashant received the Winners’ Trophy for Powerstars, while the Runners-up Trophy was collected by SLCC’s captain Dushan. Tournament award winners were. Sreeji from CMHA got best batsman with 296 runs, Prudhvi from Javelinas-Genx and Sarvanakumar from CSK got best bowler with 17 wickets. Darshan from Gladiators got the best wicketkeeper with 24 dismissals. Yesu from CFCC got Best All Rounder with 150 runs and 10 wickets. Adriraj from Big12, Hamza from CSK (2 centuries) got special awards for centuries. Wasula from Tuskers, Jyothi Krishna from WOMCC, Prudhvi from Javelinas-Genx and Shashikar from RSCC got special awards for Hat-trick

The game had live YouTube feed made super exciting by analytical commentary by Dinesh, the joint organizer and Goutham from Javelinas-Genx. This was matched by a very witty commentary by Subodh from Hindu Cricket Woodlands in a Haryanvi Tadka style. TCC thanks the commentators and also Umpire Keith for the logistics support of audio system and tent for the commentators.

Cric clubs score card is at https://cricclubs.com/3T/viewScorecard.do?matchId=2971&clubId=8675

YouTube link is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5imaKcJm6c&t=29s Report on TCC Taped Ball website is at https://triggerscricket.com/?p=1153