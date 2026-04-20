IMAGH Gala Celebrates Community Service & Impact

By Hina Azam

HOUSTON: The Indian Muslim Association of Greater Houston hosted its Annual Eid Gala at Marriott Westchase on Saturday April 11, bringing together nearly 500 guests – distinguished dignitaries, elected officials, community leaders, and members of diverse cultural and faith communities in a vibrant celebration of unity, service and shared values.

The event was honored by the Consul General of India, D.C. Manjunath, along with officers from the Consulates of India and Indonesia. Also in attendance were Texas State Representative Dr. Suleman Lalani, Islamic Society of Greater Houston President Emran Gazi, Fort Bend County Commissioner Dexter McCoy, Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, and Council Members Alice Chen and Edward Pollard, along with representatives from the offices of Commissioner Leslie Briones, Commissioner Andy Meyers, and Commissioner Adrian Garcia, patrons, sponsors, and representatives from partner organizations across the Greater Houston area like India Culture Center, Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Dawoodi Bohra community, Ismaili Community, Bangladesh Association of Greater Houston, Islamic Society of Greater Houston, Bangladesh Association Houston, Rupani Foundation, IBN Sina Foundation and Amaanah Services.

The gala marked the joyous conclusion of Ramadan- a sacred time of reflection, gratitude, and renewal – followed by the celebration of Eid. The evening highlighted IMAGH’s mission to foster amity across cultures, communities, and religions while strengthening bonds within

IMAGH President Hina Azam emphasized the organization’s purpose, stating, “IMAGH is more than a community group—it is a platform for connection, resilience, and purposeful action.” She highlighted the organization’s continued commitment to preserving cultural traditions while creating meaningful opportunities for engagement and growth.

Over the past year, IMAGH has demonstrated significant community impact. The organization contributed to disaster relief efforts for Kerrville flood victims in partnership with the Indian American Charity Foundation. Additional initiatives included a turkey drive in collaboration with the American Caribbean Chamber of Commerce, a back-to-school program with Amaanah Services, and joint celebrations with the Consulate General of India, ICC, JVB, and India House for Republic Day, Independence Day, Mother’s Day Walk, and International Yoga Day.

IMAGH also served on the host committee for the Houston Mayor’s Iftar, reflecting its ongoing commitment to civic engagement and interfaith collaboration.

The gala showcased several of IMAGH’s flagship programs and new initiatives. The Club65 senior citizens program continues to provide health education and social engagement opportunities for older adults, while the revived South Asian Youth Alliance (SAYA) is empowering youth through mentorship and leadership development and their group was featured on the Indo American News Radio quiz show.

New initiatives launched this year include scholarship programs that support students with potential and passion—not only those pursuing traditional and essential professions, but also those exploring diverse paths such as journalism, public service, and the social sciences.

In addition, we have introduced several meaningful initiatives: a women’s empowerment program focused on leadership development and personal growth; an AI and technology education program designed to help families confidently navigate the evolving digital landscape; and a mental health initiative dedicated to promoting emotional well-being within our community.

The evening’s program featured a Holy Quran recitation, the U.S. and Indian national anthems, and cultural performances by Nrityakalpana Dance School. The event also included an address by Consul General D.C. Manjunath and a keynote speech by Dr. Akhtar Badshah focusing on living with purpose.

Community contributions were recognized through prestigious awards, with the Col. Raj Bhalla Community Service Award presented to Amaanah Services and the Latafath Hussain Community Service Award awarded to Dr. Abdul Moosa. The event also acknowledged the contributions of guest organization, the Zoroastrian Association of Houston. The program concluded with a delicious dinner catered by Tempura. Through events like the Annual Eid Gala, IMAGH continues to strengthen connections, promote service, and build a more inclusive and compassionate community across Greater Houston.

