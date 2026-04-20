Entertaining HAF Gala Explores the Hindu Future

HOUSTON: It was all about time travel at the Hindu American Foundation’s “Back to the Hindu Future” Houston Gala this past Saturday, April 11 held at India House. This year, HAF put a twist on the normal gala program, opting for a short film that humorously explored different moments in time that changed the history and perception of Hinduism globally. By interspersing the film with explanations of HAF’s work, the result was a highly engaging program that entertained and inspired the sold-out audience throughout the evening. Appetizers and dinner were served by Dawat Catering.

HAF called upon noted philanthropist and businessman Ramesh Bhutada to present the Dharma Seva Award to Usha Mehra for her work with the Hindu Worship Society and the Texas Gaushala. Both spoke sincerely about the Gaushala and what it meant to the community.

Emcee Priya Pandit took over and presented the audience with a fundraising goal of $650,000 for the evening, noting that they were already over halfway there due to previously made pledges, including a $300,000 pledge from the Bhutada Family Foundation. HAF’s Managing Director Samir Kalra and Associate Director of Philanthropy Amy Parekh interwove HAF’s work with the short film. They highlighted the need for HAF, noting that the Hindu American community only had 10 organizations in the entire country with full-time staff, compared to thousands from other religious groups. This statistic, coupled with the recent finding from the Pew survey that 1 in 5 Hindus raised in America end up no longer identifying as Hindu, caught the audience’s attention.

HAF Fellow Suraj Pandit, a Houston native, spoke about his recent testimony in front of the Texas State Board of Education and how his fellowship at HAF benefited him in both learning about policy issues and sharpening his writing and speaking skills. Donations came in throughout the night, as audience members made contributions to support HAF’s Legal Justice Center and Education Center.

The evening concluded with a strong appeal for donations by HAF Board Member Rishi Bhutada, who noted that the current racism and bigotry aimed at the Hindu American community – both online and in real places such as Frisco, Texas – clearly demonstrate the need for the community to have strong organizations that could ensure the future presence of Hindus in America.

Gala attendees responded to the pledge drive, and HAF surpassed its fundraising target, making for its most successful Houston gala today. Attendees said they looked forward to next year’s event and to HAF’s continuing work.

“We were both humbled and inspired by the manner in which gala attendees responded to our presentation and our resources. We are truly thankful for the strong support shown by the local Hindu community and looking forward to deepening our roots in Houston,” said Bhutada.

To learn more about the Hindu American Foundation, visit hinduamerican.org or follow HAF on social media @hinduamerican.