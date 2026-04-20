India House Honored by Houston Business Journal for Community Impact

HBJ Publisher Traci Pelter (left) with India House officials: Executive Director Col, Vipin Kumar, Mahesh Wadhva, Secretary; Vice President Ashok Bhambhani, and Board member Rahul Agrawal

India House is proud to be recognized by the Houston Business Journal as an awardee of its inaugural Community Leadership Awards, honoring organizations making a meaningful impact across the Greater Houston region.

In addition, India House has been named one of the Top 3 Nonprofits in the Brays Oaks District, an honor based on strong community support through public voting.

Serving over 50,000 individuals annually, India House delivers inclusive programs focused on health, education, and community well-being across diverse populations. Key initiatives include distributing over 240,000 pounds of food annually in partnership with the Houston Food Bank, providing free and low-cost healthcare services through Virendra Mathur Community Clinic, offering pro bono legal and citizenship assistance to thousands, supporting academic growth for underserved students, and promoting active, connected living for seniors. The organization also fosters civic engagement and multicultural understanding through community events and collaborations.

“These recognitions reflect the collective efforts of our Trustees, Board Members, Executive Committee, Volunteers, Partners & Staff, and reaffirm our commitment to serving the community with compassion and purpose”, said Col. Vipin Kumar, Executive Director of India House.

India House collaborates with over 20 partner organizations, further amplifying its reach and impact across Greater Houston.

For more information, please visit: www.indiahouseinc.org