1,500 Hanuman Chalisa Paths Ring through Katy

In a gathering that turned devotion into numbers that speak for themselves, Hanuman Mandir of Greater Houston achieved a profound collective milestone on March 28, 2026. At the LD Robinson Pavilion in Katy, 350 devotees joined in one sacred voice and recited the Hanuman Chalisa five full times — completing 1,500 individual Chalisa paths in a single afternoon, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2026.

Billed as Houston’s Maha Sankalp, the event ran from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM and drew families, devotees, and spiritual seekers from across the Greater Houston area. The pavilion at 5701 Katy Hockley Cut Off Rd was filled with the resonance of ancient verses, voices rising in unison in what many described as an electrifying, deeply moving experience.

“You could feel the energy of every single voice merging into something larger than all of us.”

— A devotee in attendance

The Sankalp — And the Math

The original Maha Sankalp had called for 1,000 voices to chant the Hanuman Chalisa together for the first time in Houston. While the 350 who gathered fell short of that number, their collective devotion more than bridged the gap. Chanting the Hanuman Chalisa five complete times, the congregation together completed 1,500 Chalisa paths — a total that organizers say reflects the true heart of a Sankalp: it is not the size of the gathering, but the depth of commitment that counts.

The event was the latest expression of a Mandir that has grown steadily from a spiritual vision into a living, breathing community institution — one now taking its most concrete step yet toward a permanent home.

A Vision Born in the Himalayas

The story of Hanuman Mandir of Greater Houston does not begin in Texas. It begins in the Kumaon hills near Nainital — at Kainchi Dham, the tranquil spiritual retreat established in 1964 by the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, where pine-covered mountains frame the gentle flow of the Shipra river.

In the fall of 2019, Rigveda Acharya Shri Bibhudutta Mishra Jee performed an extraordinary eight-hour Sunderkand recitation from the Valmiki Ramayana at that sacred site — maintaining a single posture throughout with unwavering devotion. Following this recitation, a message revealed itself with unmistakable clarity: Bring Hanuman Jee’s Love, Devotion, and Strength to Houston.

Acharya Bibhudutta Mishra — Founder and President of Hanuman Mandir of Greater Houston, gold medal recipient, and a Rig Veda Pandit, Astrologer, and Orator of Hindu Scriptures with over two decades of service in the Houston community — returned home and began translating that divine call into action. Born into a traditional Brahmin lineage whose ancestors were invited by the King of Odisha for sacred Yajnyas, he brought with him not only Vedic scholarship but the weight of a living tradition.

Today, the Mandir operates from 3734 12th St, Brookshire, TX — offering daily pujas and aarti, Sunderkand recitations, Bala Kaksha Sunday spiritual classes for children, yoga and wellness programs, food drives, and a rich calendar of Hindu festivals and community seva that welcomes all, regardless of background.

A Historic Step: Engineering Contract Signed for Brookshire Temple

In a development that marks a pivotal milestone in the temple’s journey, Hanuman Mandir of Greater Houston formally signed an engineering contract with iGET Services LLC during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. The Houston-based engineering consulting firm — a Texas-certified Minority, Small, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (MBE/SBE/DBE) and Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) — will provide structural engineering, permitting, and construction plans for the temple’s permanent home at 3667 12th St, Brookshire, TX 77423.

iGET Services, headquartered at 9800 Richmond Ave, Suite 440, Houston, TX, brings decades of expertise in buildings and facilities design, land and site development, and public works infrastructure. The firm is certified by the Texas Board of Professional Engineers and will coordinate directly with the City of Brookshire on all required approvals.

The contract signing transforms the Mandir’s vision from aspiration into architecture — a landmark moment for a community that has built its spiritual home one Chalisa at a time.

Looking Ahead

With engineering and permitting now underway, Hanuman Mandir of Greater Houston is firmly on the path to becoming a permanent beacon of Sanatana Dharma for the region. The Mandir’s dual mission — spiritual, through prayer, scripture, and devotional practice; and social, through seva, health outreach, and community education — will find its full expression in the Brookshire temple that devotees have been working and praying toward since that defining moment in the Himalayas six years ago.

The Hanuman Jayanti 2026 event was generously supported and sponsored by RIICAS, HSS, UPMA, Shhukra Architects & Interior Spaces, Elite Tiles, Anshades, Eye Level, Akshara Home Foods USA and ANLARR

Event Photos: www.hanumanjee.org/gallery, Website: www.hanumanjee.org, Email: info@hanumanjee.org, Phone (Calls): 936-427-3726 (936-HARERAM), Phone (Text): 346-426-8626 (346-HANUMAN)

Temple Address (Permanent): 3667 12th St, Brookshire, TX 77423, Operational Address : 3734 12th St, Brookshire, TX 77423