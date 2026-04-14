Energy, Excitement at Silver Heart Care Annual Charity Run

On March 22, the trails of Sugar Land Memorial Park were once again filled with energy, excitement, and purpose as Silver Heart Care (SHC) hosted its annual 5K/10K Charity Run. Building on the success of previous years, this year’s event brought together the Houston–Sugar Land community to support a meaningful cause—raising funds for SHC’s Wheels of Wellness program, which provides senior citizens with free transportation to essential appointments such as doctor visits and pharmacy pickups.

From early Sunday morning, the park buzzed with activity as runners, walkers, volunteers, and supporters gathered at the starting line, united by a shared commitment to giving back. This year’s event saw 303 registrations, with approximately 250 attendees and the support of 60 dedicated volunteers who helped ensure a smooth and welcoming experience for all.

The event was honored by the presence of several local leaders, including Mayor Carol McCutcheon and three members of city council. Their attendance highlighted the importance of community-driven initiatives and the impact of organizations like SHC in serving local seniors.

Participants ranged from seasoned runners to first-time walkers, all taking part in either the 5K or 10K routes. Along the course, volunteers provided hydration stations, encouragement, and enthusiasm that kept spirits high from start to finish. Many participants shared personal motivations for joining—running in honor of loved ones or to support a cause that directly impacts vulnerable members of the community.

Silver Heart Care, Inc., a Sugar Land-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2020, continues to grow its mission of bridging generations through service. Through programs like Wheels of Wellness, as well as community support initiatives such as food drives and disaster relief, SHC remains committed to improving the lives of seniors across the region.

This year’s Charity Run would not have been possible without the incredible support of volunteers, sponsors, donors, and participants. While the race itself may be over, the impact will continue—helping seniors access the care and resources they need.

As SHC looks ahead to next year’s event, the organization invites the community to stay involved and continue making a difference. Together, we are building a stronger, more compassionate community—one step at a time.

To request services for seniors, please reach out at (281) 536-5498, or visit the Silver Heart Care website at www.silverheartcare.org, where you can also view more photos from this event.