Filmmaker Mitesh Patel’s “Hotel, Motel & Patel” Stars Krishna Bharadwaj

PHOENIX, AZ: Mitesh Patel has announced his next feature film project, Hotel, Motel & Patel, a heartfelt comedy drama inspired by real immigrant experiences and the journey of Indian families who came to America in search of the dream — only to discover that the road to success is filled with chaos, humor, struggle, and unexpected hope. Set in the present day, the story follows an Indian family navigating life while managing a struggling motel, blending humor, culture, and emotional depth.

Filmmaker Mitesh Patel with lead actor Krishna Bharadwaj

About the Filmmaker Mitesh Patel is a Hollywood-based producer and director with more than 25 feature films to his credit, whose projects have been released in over 120 countries worldwide. Known for blending entertainment with emotional storytelling, Patel has received numerous international awards and recognition, including a Guinness World Record.

Patel is the CEO of Chandler International Film Festival, American Film Convention, and Applied Art Productions. “This is our own story — the story of NRIs in America,” says Patel. “We came here with nothing, we struggled, we were laughed at, we were overlooked. And today, we’re thriving. Hotel, Motel & Patel is a love letter to every Indian family who turned a small motel, a small shop, a small dream into something extraordinary. It’s funny, it’s emotional, and it’s ours.”

Lead Actor Television star Krishna Bharadwaj will play the lead role. He is widely known for portraying Tenali Rama, earning nationwide recognition for his comic timing and expressive acting. His portrayal of Tenali Rama became a defining milestone in his career. The character, rooted in history and culture, required a rare combination of wit, intelligence, humor, and emotional sensitivity.

Bharadwaj delivered a performance that not only entertained audiences but also added depth and relatability to a legendary figure. His natural comic timing, expressive face, and effortless dialogue delivery made the character memorable and widely loved across all age groups. The role also demanded consistency over a long-running series, and Bharadwaj maintained high performance standards across episodes, further strengthening his reputation as a dependable and skilled actor. His work on the show not only earned him popularity but also critical appreciation for bringing freshness and authenticity to a well-known cultural icon. Krishna Bharadwaj has been associated with films including Chal Man Jeetva Jaiye and Vishwaguru.

Lead Actress Acclaimed Indian television actress Shrenu Parikh will star opposite Krishna Bharadwaj in the lead female role. Born in Vadodara, Gujarat, Parikh brings with her a deep cultural connection to the very community whose story Hotel, Motel & Patel celebrates, along with over a decade of experience across Indian television and film. Parikh rose to prominence with her career-defining role as Aastha Agnihotri in the StarPlus romantic drama Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir, a performance that established her as one of Indian television’s most relatable leading ladies. She went on to achieve even wider recognition as Gauri Kumari Sharma in the Star-Plus hit series Dil Boley Oberoi and Ishqbaaaz, where her warmth, grace, and emotional range earned her a devoted global fan following.

Her versatility is evident across an impressive body of work, including Ek Bhram… Sarvagun Sampanna, Ghar Ek Mandir – Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki, and Maitree, as well as her portrayal of Goddess Parvati in Sony SAB’s Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki — Ganesh Kartikey. On the big screen, she has featured in the Hindi film Thodi Thodi Si Manmaaniyan and the Gujarati musical drama Lamboo

Rastoo. Recognized among the Ahmedabad Times’ Most Desirable Women, Parikh brings poise, depth, and an instinctive sense of character to every role — qualities that make her an ideal fit for the emotional heart of Hotel, Motel & Patel.

A Film by the Community, for the Community As this film represents the journey of thousands of NRIs, the producers are inviting members of the Indian community in the U.S. who connect with this story to reach out and be part of the project. Opportunities may include acting roles, community participation, production support, partnerships, and investment involvement. The team hopes to make Hotel, Motel & Patel a film created with the support of the very community whose story it tells.

Production Status The film is currently in pre-production, with filming scheduled to begin in August/September 2026 across the United States.