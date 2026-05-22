Strong Turnout and Brilliant Performance by Chinmaya Bala Vihar Students at Annual Gita Chanting Competition.

By Shalini Konde

HOUSTON: On April 25, Saturday, a record 215 children gathered at Chinmaya Mission Houston to participate in the annual Gita Chanting Competition, reflecting a growing interest among families in preserving spiritual traditions and cultural learning for younger generations.

The event held special significance as part of the Chinmaya Amrut Mahotsav this year, celebrating the timeless legacy of Swami Chinmayananda and 75 years of the Chinmaya Mission. It is part of a global initiative he envisioned in the early 1980s to encourage individuals to “chant, study, know, and live” the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, which has since grown into an international movement involving more than six million participants worldwide.

This year’s Houston chapter saw enthusiastic participation from children across multiple age groups after months of preparation guided by 10 dedicated teachers. Training began in early February and focused on memorization, pronunciation, rhythm, and understanding of meaning. Participants competed in age-based groups: Anagha (KG), Arjuna (Grades 1–2), Bharata (Grades 3–4), Partha (Grades 5–6), Gudakesa (Grades 7–9), and Dhananjaya (Grades 10–12).

The Bhagavad Gita, often described by Swami Chinmayananda as a “handbook for everyday living,” forms the foundation of the competition. Each year, participants are assigned a chapter to study and memorize, helping them build familiarity with the text while developing discipline, focus, and confidence. This year, Chapter 12 was selected for chanting.

The competition unfolded in a spirit that balanced seriousness with devotion. Participants were evaluated on memory accuracy, pronunciation, posture, and overall presentation, while judges also noted their composure and confidence on stage. Although it carries a competitive element, organizers emphasized that its purpose goes beyond rankings and awards. The event is designed to help children internalize timeless values and apply them in daily life, with the competition serving only as a framework for that journey.

The Houston event is one of many held globally under the Chinmaya Mission banner. Winners from local chapters typically progress to regional, national, and international levels, creating a shared pathway of spiritual learning across communities worldwide.

Parents and attendees noted the lasting impact of the program on children. Many begin training at a young age, and over time, the discipline of chanting helps strengthen concentration, confidence, and cultural identity.

The strong turnout this year reflects growing interest among families in integrating traditional teachings with modern upbringing. More parents are seeking ways to ground their children in values that extend beyond academics and daily routines. In today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world, events like the Gita Chanting Competition offer a rare space for reflection, focus, and connection to enduring philosophical principles.

On May 10 at Chinmaya Smrti, Pujya Gaurang Uncle, amid applause from the audience, presented certificates and recognized the winners across all categories, as well as all children who learned verses from Chapter 12 of the Bhagavad Gita. Selected participants advanced to represent Chinmaya Mission Houston at the state-level competition. The announcement coincided with the 110th Janma Jayanthi of Swami Chinmayananda, offering a meaningful and fitting conclusion to the event.

Pujya Gaurang Uncle reminded the children that learning is not always easy, but with the guidance of parents and teachers, they can grow into capable and thoughtful individuals. He encouraged them to reflect on the meaning of prayers and pledges and to value these opportunities in the present rather than realizing their importance later in life.

For more information about Chinmaya Mission Houston, Sri Saumyakasi Sivalaya, and its activities, please visit www.chinmayahouston.org, www.saumyakasi.org or call temple 281 568 1690 or Jay Deshmukh 832 541 0059 or Bharati Sutaria 281-933-0233. Photos by Manisha Joshi, Ashutosh Kak and Bharath Rao