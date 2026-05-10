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Home Community Business CG Manjunath’s Ceremonial Flag Off for LNG Tanker Energy Fidelity
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CG Manjunath’s Ceremonial Flag Off for LNG Tanker Energy Fidelity

May 10, 20261 Mins read15
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HOUSTON: Consul General DC Manjunath participated in the ceremonial flag-off of the LNG vessel
Energy Fidelity at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal on April 20, 2026. The vessel has a LNG carrying capacity of 174,000 cubic meters. it is now enroute to India

The event marks a milestone in India’s global engagement and GAIL (India) Ltd’s long-term LNG shipping portfolio. The stateof-the-art Energy Fidelity strengthens India’s energy logistics toward cleaner and more sustainable fuel sources. The occasion also reflects the growing India-U.S. energy partnership, built on shared priorities of reliability, innovation, and long-term energy security.

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