Hindu University of America Confers Historic Honorary Doctorate to Ramesh Bhutada

Kiran Bhutada (left), Ramesh Bhutada and Kalyan Vishwanathan with the Honorary Doctorate from Hindu University of America.

HOUSTON: Hindu University of America conferred an Honorary Doctorate in Hindu Stewardship (Honoris Causa) to Shri Ramesh Bhutada at a special ceremony held in Houston on May 9, 2026, at VPSS Haveli in Houston.

The Honorary Doctorate in Hindu Stewardship is believed to be the first degree of its kind in the world. Instituted by Hindu University of America, the degree represents an original and pioneering academic recognition rooted in Hindu civilizational thought and values. It brings into modern academic form enduring Dharmic concepts such as Dharma, Dāna (sacred giving), Sevā (selfless service), Niṣkāma Karma (action without attachment to results), and Lokasaṃgraha (the welfare and cohesion of the world).

Hindus of Greater Houston (HGH) Directors and Board of Advisors. Standing in the Back: Vijay Pallod, Kalyan Viswanathan, Girish Naik, Somansh Agarwal, Bhagwan Bhuta, Hemant Jadav, Shital Rathi, Rachana Shah, Kalpavalli Patel, Bharat Patel, Gopal Aggarwal, Bijay Dixit. Sitting in frontL Subhash Gupta, Tupil Narasiman, GN Prasad, Rasesh Dalal, Ramesh Bhutada, Dev Mahajan, Dr. Randeep Suneja, Sharad Amin.

This Honorary Doctorate in Hindu Stewardship recognizes individuals whose lives embody responsibility, custodianship, and civilizational care. The degree honors those who serve not merely as donors, but as protectors and nurturers of Dharma, Hindu culture, institutions, knowledge transmission, and social well-being. The philosophical foundation of stewardship in Hindu thought is deeply connected to the Bhagavad Gītā’s teaching of Lokasaṃgraha, particularly in Chapter 3, where Śrī Kṛṣṇa emphasizes the responsibility of individuals to act in ways that uphold societal and cosmic balance. Stewardship, in this understanding, is not a singular act of generosity, but a sustained orientation of life aligned with Dharma.

Audience at the confirmation at VPSS Haveli

“At its heart, the Honorary Doctorate in Hindu Stewardship reflects a simple yet profound principle,” said Kalyan Viswanathan, President of Hindu University of America. “The world is not ours merely to consume; it is ours to care for, uphold, and transmit to future generations.” He emphasized that “the degree is not merely an acknowledgment of charitable giving – rather, it recognizes lives dedicated to sustaining that which supports human flourishing and civilizational continuity. It honors those who uphold, protect, nurture, and transmit the values, institutions, and traditions that sustain society across generations.”

The event was also made especially meaningful through the support of Hindus of Greater Houston, whose leadership and outreach efforts played an important role in bringing together members of the Houston Hindu community for an evening of shared reflection, celebration, and civilizational purpose. Their longstanding commitment to community-building helped create an atmosphere of warmth, participation, and collective pride, reflecting the spirit of unity and cooperation that lies at the heart of Hindu Dharma. They were ably supported by the HUA team including Dr. Mahadevan Seetharaman, Dean of the California College of Ayurveda (now part of the HUA family), and Esther Dhanraj, Director of Advancement at HUA.

Ramesh Bhutada, who celebrated his eightieth year in 2026, was the inaugural recipient of the Honorary Doctorate in Hindu Stewardship (Honoris Causa). The formal citation accompanying the award recognized a life distinguished by entrepreneurship, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to Dharma; by the embodiment of Dāna as a sacred responsibility; and by enduring contributions toward the strengthening of Hindu institutions, community life, and civilizational continuity. The conferral of the honorary degree took place during a special gathering titled HUA Samvāda–2026, which featured a fifteen-minute commemorative film tracing Bhutada’s journey from India to the United States, highlighting his lifelong dedication to Hindu Dharma and Hindu civilization. The presentation featured his founding of Star-Pipe Products, the company that he had nurtured from one employee in the early eighties, to over three thousand employees today. It also reflected on his involvement in significant moments that shaped India’s democratic journey, as well as his extensive support for numerous Hindu organizations, institutions, and community initiatives across the United States.

Speaking at the event, on receiving his award, Ramesh Bhutada emphasized that he was merely doing his duty, which translates as Dharma in Sanskrit. He called on the audience of over five hundred attendees to “foster Hindu Unity, and take up the responsibility of nurturing the institutions, that will build up and strengthen the Hindu ecosystem, that can serve our communities for generations to come.” As an institution builder, who built up Start Pipe Products over several decades, Ramesh Bhutada has been keenly interested in prioritizing giving to such institutions as he believes will sustain Hindu Dharma over time. He emphasized that he “believed that Hindu University of America is one such institution, that must be at the forefront of every Hindu’s mindshare, who wishes to nurture and support Sanatana Dharma.”

Dr. Jashvant Patel, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of HUA, spearheaded the award of this doctoral degree within the Board, affirming that “no one is more deserving of this award than Ramesh Bhutada.” Narsimha Reddy Koppula, Board member and Chair of the Fundraising Committee of the Board, said that “It is my honor to affirm this award, as Ramesh Ji has been a guiding light for many Hindus in America and all over the world by his immense contributions towards Hindu Dharma.” Sajjan Agarwal, member of the Board of Trustees, and Chair of the Finance Committee of HUA, said that “there is no better way to inaugurate HUA’s Doctor of Hindu Stewardship Degree than by awarding Shri Ramesh ji Bhutada. He has been a stalwart of Hindu Stewardship in the last 4-5 decades in America and even in India.”

Through this initiative, the Hindu University of America seeks to contribute a distinctly Dharmic perspective to contemporary conversations on leadership, responsibility, philanthropy, and civilizational continuity, while reaffirming the enduring relevance of Hindu knowledge systems in the modern world.

Above all, HUA affirms a deeply important truth: one can be proudly Hindu while also being fully modern, secular, democratic, and intellectually open. Hindu Dharma does not stand in opposition to pluralism.

HUA seeks to nurture a generation that no longer feels compelled to choose between heritage and modernity but is confident in embracing both with dignity and harmony.

About Hindu University of America

Hindu University of America is a graduate-level institution dedicated to the academic study and lived traditions of Hindu thought, practice, culture, and civilization. The University seeks to advance Hindu knowledge systems through education, scholarship, and community engagement rooted in Dharmic perspectives. You can see more at www.hua.edu.