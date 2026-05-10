Akshaya Patra Hosts “Melodies for Meals” Fundraiser

HOUSTON: The Akshaya Patra Houston chapter proudly hosted its sold‑out “Melodies for Meals” fundraiser on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at the GSH Event Center, welcoming approximately 550 supporters.

The evening opened with vibrant Ganesha and Rajasthani cultural performances by talented dancers from The Shivangini Dance Academy, setting an uplifting tone for the program. Actor Omi Vaidya emceed the event and led a successful pledge drive, raising vital funds to support Akshaya Patra’s mission of providing nutritious meals to children in India’s government schools.

Renowned singer Sanjeevani Bhalende, accompanied by Chirag Panchal and fellow musicians, captivated the audience with nearly 2.5 hours of Bollywood melodies. The innovative, non‑traditional dinner menu—curated by Houston chapter board member and event chair Kamlesh Vasa in collaboration with Mahesh Shah, also a Houston chapter board member & President of Daawat Catering—was a standout highlight for attendees.

Houston chapter board members shared updates on Akshaya Patra’s expanding impact. The organization currently serves 2.35 million mid‑day meals and nearly 1 million breakfasts every school day across 16 states, 3 union territories, and 24,000+ schools in India. By 2030, Akshaya Patra aims to deliver 6 million meals daily and expand from 78 centralized kitchens to more than 100.

The generosity of Houston donors shone throughout the evening, with contributions ranging from modest gifts to major sustaining commitments. The Foundation also announced its new “Sustainability Fund,” a global legacy‑giving initiative created by board member Supal Vora, CEO of Navina Wealth. This fund will enable donors to honor loved ones, commemorate life events, and support Akshaya Patra’s long‑term mission. Additional details will be shared soon; those interested in early participation may contact the Houston chapter leadership.

The Akshaya Patra Houston chapter is supported by over 30 dedicated board members and numerous volunteers. For more information, to donate or to reach out to Houston Chapter team, please visit apusa.org and follow us on social media sites Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok & LinkedIn.