YLDP Class of 2026 : Why is Leadership Important to You?

By Archana Bharadwaj

HOUSTON: Leadership has never been a distant ideal to me; it has always felt like a responsibility waiting to be claimed. Through YLDP, that responsibility has taken on a sharper meaning. Listening to leaders such as Dr. Hardeep Singh, Judge Monica Singh, and Bob Patel expanded my understanding of what leadership demands and what it makes possible. Their insights echoed many of the principles emphasized in Harvard Business Review: that leadership is less about authority and more about influence, self‑awareness, and the courage to act with purpose.

Dr. Hardeep Singh’s work in patient safety revealed a dimension of leadership I had never fully considered: the moral weight of accountability. He spoke about the importance of systems thinking, humility, and the willingness to confront uncomfortable truths. That perspective reshaped how I view my own roles, whether in STEM classrooms or community projects. Leadership, I realized, begins with the discipline to question your assumptions and the integrity to own your decisions.

Judge Monica Singh offered a different kind of lesson, one rooted in resilience and identity. Her story of rebuilding her life after unimaginable adversity, and still choosing public service, reframed leadership as an act of courage. She reminded us that influence is not granted; it is earned through empathy, conviction, and the refusal to let hardship define your trajectory. Her message aligned with HBR’s emphasis on emotional intelligence as a core leadership competency, not an optional trait.

Bob Patel, with his experience leading at a global scale, emphasized clarity, long‑term thinking, and the responsibility leaders have to create environments where others can thrive. What struck me most was his insistence that leadership is ultimately about enabling people, not directing them. That idea mirrors HBR’s belief that the most effective leaders cultivate trust, empower teams, and build cultures that outlast them.

Together, these lessons shaped why leadership matters to me. It is not a title I hope to acquire someday; it is a practice I am choosing to develop now. I want to lead in a way that is thoughtful, principled, and community‑minded someone who listens deeply, learns continuously, and lifts others as I grow. YLDP has shown me that leadership is not about being extraordinary; it is about choosing, again and again, to make a meaningful difference.