Grand Opening for IFS & EFP Draws Many Supporters

HOUSTON: Insurance Financial Service Group and Encore Fine Properties proudly celebrated the grand opening of their new office at 7102 Tarrington Ave. in Sugar Land on Thursday, April 23. The event welcomed more than 150 guests, including community members, business leaders, family

and friends.

Locally owned by long-time Houstonians Lalit Jallan, Prakash “PK” Chandiramani and Asha Khanpure who have partnered up to open their office six months ago. Between the three of them,

they have served the community for more than 30 years. Insurance Financial Service Group provides trusted insurance and financial services to families and businesses throughout the area. Jallan and his extended family have been in the Houston area for 46 years.

In association with IFS, Encore Fine Properties specializes in helping clients buy, sell, and invest in residential and commercial properties across Texas. Encore also offers white-glove property

management services designed to professionally manage investment properties with exceptional care and attention. The unique collaboration of IFS and Encore Fine Properties under one roof allows clients to access multiple professional services conveniently in one location. IFS can be reached 281-643-0644 and the website is www.ifsgroupus.com.

“We are grateful for the incredible support from our community and honored to celebrate this milestone with so many guests,” the companies shared. “We look forward to continuing to serve our

community with integrity, professionalism, and personalized service for many years to come.”