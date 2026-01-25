At 78, Swatantra Jain Proves Age is Just a Number

First-Time Half-Marathon Finisher Inspires Our Community

HOUSTON: In a city known for its energy and resilience, one Houstonian stood out on race day, January 11, 2026, crossing the finish line of the Aramco Houston Half Marathon with the same quiet determination that has defined his life. Swatantra Jain, the 78-year-old founding member and Chairman of Jain Vishwa Bharati (JVB) Preksha Meditation Center Houston, completed his very first 13.1-mile half marathon. Completing your first marathon on January 11—just a month before his 79th birthday is an incredible testament to your dedication to wellness in every dimension: mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. It’s a living example of the core principles of Preksha Meditation—discipline, equanimity, self-awareness, and inner strength.

HOUSTON: Born in 1946 in Sialkot (now in Pakistan), Swatantra Jain has spent decades building bridges between communities in Houston. After a successful career in international trade as a business partner with Vinmar International, he turned his focus to philanthropy and spiritual growth. In 1999, alongside Dr. Sulekh Jain and with the blessings of Acharya Mahapragya Ji, he pioneered the establishment of the JVB Preksha Meditation Center in Houston. What began as a response to a successful 1998 meditation camp has grown into a serene hub at 14102 Schiller Rd, offering free programs in Preksha Meditation, yoga, non-violence education, and spiritual discourses open to all — regardless of background.

Under Swatantra’s chairmanship, the center has become a beacon for inner peace and holistic wellness, guided by resident Samanijis (Jain ascetics) and the spiritual leadership of Acharya Mahashraman Ji. Preksha Meditation, a science of self-awareness developed in the Jain tradition, emphasizes observing one’s breath, thoughts, and emotions to achieve balance. Swatantra has long practiced and promoted this approach, which he credits for mental clarity, emotional strength, and physical vitality.

With grandchildren at the 7-mile mark.

His involvement extends far beyond spirituality. A past president of Pratham Houston and former CFO of Pratham USA, Swatantra serves as a National Board Member of Pratham, a leading NGO transforming education for millions of underprivileged children in India. He has also held leadership roles with Interfaith Ministries of Houston, the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston, and other organizations — earning honors like Philanthropist of the Year from Pratham USA and India House. Whether rallying support at galas or guiding community initiatives, his commitment to service has touched countless lives.

At 78, many might slow down — but Swatantra chose to accelerate. Training for the Chevron Houston event (one of the largest U.S. races, drawing over 25,000 participants) combined his meditative discipline with steady physical preparation. Preksha Meditation’s focus on breath control, perception of body sensations, and equanimity likely played a key role in building endurance, managing pain, and staying focused over the 13.1 miles through Houston’s vibrant streets. In achieving this feat, he also raised funds for Sewa International’s “Run for A Reason” program sponsored by Chevron Marathon.

Crossing that finish line wasn’t just about miles — it was a living example of the center’s mission: leading a healthy, happy, and peaceful life through non-violence, self-awareness, and balance. In an era where age is often seen as a limitation, Swatantra Jain shows it’s an opportunity for growth. His journey reminds us that true wellness integrates the physical, mental, and spiritual — and that starting (or continuing) at any age can lead to extraordinary achievements.

He has already committed to the Aramco Houston Half Marathon for 2027. While raising funds for Sewa International he will once again demonstrate a powerful way to blend his passion for health, running, and selfless service. Running for Sewa Houston will amplify Sewa’s message of “Service above self” while inspiring others in the Houston Indian-American and broader community.

The Houston community — from JVB members and Pratham volunteers to fellow runners — celebrates this milestone. Swatantra’s story inspires us all: Keep breathing deeply, stay committed, and the path ahead will unfold.

Congratulations on this remarkable achievement! You’re truly inspiring others to prioritize that inner “software” upgrade. Keep shining, and may your journey continue to bring you joy and good health.