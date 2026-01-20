Two Prominent Community Leaders Completing Houston Marathon

Different Journeys, Shared Purpose of Supporting Sewa International

HOUSTON: Sewa volunteers and runners had an incredible experience at the Chevron & Aramco Houston Marathon on Sunday, January 11, 2026—an event that showcased the very best of Houston’s spirit and community. Among Sewa’s participants, two Houston community leaders stood out for the inspiration they brought to the course and for the impact they created for Sewa International: Dr. Randeep Suneja and Mr. Swatantra Jain.

Mr. Swatantra Jain and Sewa runners before start of the race.

Dr Suneja and Sewa runners after completing the race.

Dr. Randeep Suneja, a respected practicing cardiologist with 33 years of service in the medical field, completed his 16th half marathon in 2:56:57 which translates to a pace of 13:30 per mile—and did so with a remarkable achievement. He improved his finish time by 23 minutes compared to last year, returning close to the strong benchmark he has maintained over the past two decades. He attributes this significant enhancement in his time to his commitment to a strict low-carb diet and a consistent exercise regimen, resulting in a loss of 20 pounds weight in the past year.

Along the course, his children, Nikhil and Divya, cheered him at the 6.5-mile mark and helped ensure he stayed replenished. He is highly allergic to the color in Gatorade, which is served on the course, which necessitates that he gets his own hydration.

Dr. Suneja shared deep gratitude for the encouragement he receives from his family, friends, patients, colleagues, and his trainer Caro Nobles. As part of Sewa’s Run for a Reason program, he also raised a record $6,700—a powerful milestone made possible by generous donors. He looks forward to sharing his running journey again as he prepares for his next race.

Equally inspiring was Mr. Swatantra Jain, a well-known entrepreneur, community leader, and dedicated philanthropist, who completed his very first marathon at the age of 78 years, proving that age is just a number. He began the day expecting to run only a few miles, but when his grandchildren cheered him on at Mile 6, he made a decision in the moment: why not go all the way to 13.1 miles? With grit, determination, and strong will, he pushed through to the finish line. He called it one of his most meaningful accomplishments and shared his intent to return next year—fully prepared. His wife, Bimla Jain, encouraged him months earlier to start training, and his son Dr. Ajay Jain and daughter-in-law Audra supported him while running alongside him. His dedication towards spiritualtity and meditation provided fuel needed to complete. He too participated in “Run for a Reason “charity program, raising funds for Sewa while achieving this personal milestone.

Their journeys—one built on years of endurance and discipline, the other sparked by family encouragement and sheer determination—reflect a shared belief: service and purpose can be pursued at any stage of life. Together, they inspired many in the community through their examples of commitment, philanthropy, and perseverance.

Sewa Breakfast Booth at the Houston Marathon.

Sewa’s broader presence at the marathon amplified that spirit. 120+ Sewa runners took the course starting at 6:30 AM, energized by the outstanding support of race staff and spectators and everyone completed their Full/ Half marathons. Sewa volunteers reported by 6:30 AM to staff the Mile 11.5 Half Marathon Refueling Station, supporting 15,000+ runners with water and Gatorade and completing cleanup by 11:30 AM. Sewa also hosted a breakfast booth near the GRB Convention Center, serving hot tea and breakfast for runners and volunteers.

The Chevron & Aramco Houston Marathon drew 30,000 runners, 7,000 volunteers, and an estimated 250,000 spectators, with participants from all 50 U.S. states and 118 countries—and with women making up 51% of Half Marathon runners. Sewa was proud to be part of this extraordinary day, bringing people together to celebrate health, community, and service.

This was 4th year of Sewa engaged in the biggest sporting extravaganza of Houston. This is also the 2nd year of Sewa being an Elite Charity, supported by the Marathon Committee’s “Run for A Reason” program. Our heartfelt thanks to volunteers, runners, donors, partners, and the Chevron Houston Marathon organizers for making this experience—and its impact—possible. We encourage Houstonians to participate in next year’s run and raise funds for Sewa. Contact Mahesh Bhat on 281 248 6737 for more information.