Indo-American Conservatives Join 1,500 in Sugar Land to Honor Charlie Kirk

The vigil featured prayers and a call to transform grief into political action. Sugar Land Mayor Carol

McCutcheon opened the formal program. (From left) Deacon John Placette, Ramesh Cherivirala, Sam

Malone, Nathan Bigelow, Bobby Eberle, Bijay Dixit, Carol McCutcheon, Pratik Mirani, Kaleb Holmes,

Yashraj Baviskar, Swapan Dhairyawan, Sanjay Singhal, Richard Olatunji.

By Juhi Varma

SUGAR LAND: Justin Willard drove from Meadows Place to Sugar Land Town Square on Thursday evening, determined to stand with others at Charlie Kirk’s candlelight vigil. He said he wanted to make sure Kirk was remembered and supported. Willard need not have worried, because an estimated 1,500 people had had the same idea.

The vigil, organized by the Fort Bend County Republican Party and the Indo-American Conservatives of Texas (I-ACT), drew elected officials, young activists, and community members. Many arrived well before the program began, carrying flags and signs honoring Kirk, who was assassinated Sept. 10 during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University.

Radio personality Sam Malone served as master of ceremonies.

Malone told the crowd he had interviewed countless celebrities over the years — from Aerosmith and Barry Manilow to Beyoncé and Kevin Costner. But one guest stood out.

“There was the day when Charlie came, when I was on AM 1070 with Salem over at 59 and Hillcroft,” Malone said. “Everyone has an entourage, and everyone had yes men or yes women and makeup people. Charlie was different — he was the most down-to-earth person.”

Malone recalled that Kirk, 31, wasn’t the kind of influencer chasing fame online, but an “IBD — influencer by discussion.”

“He’d sit on a bar stool, lean into the microphone, and just talk,” Malone said. “A college student might say, ‘I believe there are 89 genders,’ and instead of shutting them down, Charlie would ask, ‘why do you think that?’ And all of a sudden, a discussion started.”

And often, by the end, that student would pause and rethink things. That was Kirk’s gift — influencing through honest discussion, Malone said.

“In his absence, Charlie’s voice has become louder and more powerful than ever before,” said Bijay Dixit, president of I-ACT. “Look at the picture over there, a beautiful family torn apart by lunatic ideology…instead of getting angry, let’s channel that energy to expand the conservative movement. Instead of being angry, get fired up to help conservative candidates win.”

The evening featured prayers led by Deacon John Placette from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond and Yadagiri Swami, the priest at Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, as well as music and tributes from several young speakers.

“Charlie encouraged young people to never to be ashamed of standing firm in their faith, their values and their love of country,” said Deacon Placette.

Kirk’s unwavering Christian faith was central to his identity. Yet, in a striking display of solidarity, the vigil also drew many Hindus—particularly conservative Hindu Republicans—who strongly resonated with his message. Many expressed deep sorrow at the loss, remembering him as a good man whose words and values had touched their community.

After Deacon Placette’s prayers, Yadagiri Swami offered a Hindu funeral prayer for Kirk’s soul. I-Act treasurer Swapan Dhairyawan translated it— “In Hinduism, we believe the soul is eternal—it doesn’t die when it separates from the physical body. We believe he will reincarnate into this world, again with more vigor and power.”

Kirk was best known for his outreach to college students through campus speaking events and as the founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization that grew into a national political force. His message resonated with many young people, several of whom spoke at the vigil about how Kirk had inspired their political engagement.

Kaleb Holmes, the 17-year-old chairman of Texas High School Republicans said-

“Charlie Kirk wouldn’t want us to mourn him for long but turn the passion that I know we are all feeling in our hearts right now into action… Charlie Kirk wanted one Charlie Kirk to turn into ten to a hundred to a thousand 1000 Charlie Kirks.”

“(Kirk) encouraged countless young Americans like me to think critically, to engage in meaningful debate and to step into the public square with confidence,” Pratik Mirani, I-ACT youth chairman. “What set Charlie apart was not just what he said, but the opportunities he created for others. He built movements that reminded young people that they are not powerless, that their energy and ideals can help shape the future of this nation…He became a mentor to a generation hungry for purpose.”

Richard Olatunji, 26, a member of the Fort Bend County Young Republicans commended attendees for showing up when many others might not have, calling their presence an act of duty, honor, and patriotism. He urged the crowd to honor Kirk’s legacy while also reflecting on its impact locally in Fort Bend County.

“In a matter of four years, all Generation Z will be old enough to vote and take the reins of governmental affairs and politics in this country,” he said. “Tonight, I would implore you, please, please and please, get involved. There’s so much we can do. There’s so much we have to do.”

Julie Pickering of the Texas Board of Education, a longtime friend of the Kirks, recalled first meeting Charlie Kirk in 2017 and witnessing the early vision for Turning Point USA. Pickering noted that in the days following the shooting, TPUSA had received over 57,000 new requests to establish chapters, with interest extending beyond the United States.

“I’m telling you right now what Satan intended for our bad, God has turned for our good,” she said.

Maddie Welch, a senior at Lamar CISD, delivered a heartfelt speech reflecting on her fear of public speaking in the wake of Kirk’s killing. She said that America, once a nation that valued unity—one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all—had now become a country where people were killed and silenced simply for holding views others disagreed with.

“He was somebody that I respected and I followed, and he was silenced for his opinions, ones that I shared…” she said. “It made me start to question, if he was silenced for the things that he believed, did I, too, deserve to be silenced?”

Nathan Bigelow, conservative influencer and host of the Legislative Lounge podcast, said he had been overwhelmed with anger in the days after Kirk’s death. He compared himself to Peter from the Bible—a figure who stands up and fights when necessary. Bigelow emphasized that while peacemakers have their place, there are times when people must take a firm stand and “fight back.”

“I call upon you guys to come out with boldness and say, ‘this is not right,’ to call out our leaders when they’re up on the Capitol Hill or in the White House and they’re not doing what we elected them to do,” he said.

Bigelow encouraged the crowd to contact him if they needed help.

Yashraj Baviskar, I-ACT volunteer said-

“Men often fantasize about being champions of the world, taking on fights against the odds, standing alone, outnumbered and still winning, but it is so rare to bring that dream to life. Charlie did just that. God gives us one of these men, too few in our lifetime, and I’m thankful to have seen his light.”

Bobby Eberle, chair of the Fort Bend GOP, called Kirk’s death “a tragedy not only for conservatives, but for anyone who values free expression.”

The evening combined moments of solemn remembrance with fiery calls to continue Kirk’s work. Many in attendance described the gathering as both a memorial and a rallying point for young conservatives to carry forward his legacy.

As candles lit up the square, speakers emphasized Kirk’s role in shaping a new generation of political activists.

“It is a tragedy that happens too often, whether it’s a Democrat from Minnesota, Melissa Hortman, who was gunned down in her home, or Charlie Kirk, the violence in this world can make us numb, make us tune out, and, most importantly, make us lose hope,” Eberle said. “So what can we do? Well, the answer is simple. We can look to Charlie Kirk. We can speak out. We can engage and we can keep on fighting.”